Are you wondering how to get Electronics in Dead Island 2? Electronics are a vital crafting material used for the various weapon and mod Blueprints in Dead Island 2. However, these Blueprints require a lot of electronics and are not the easiest to find. This can lead to frustration and unneeded deaths. Therefore, here are the exact ways you can get Electronics so you don’t waste your valuable time scavenging the streets of Hell-A.

Where to Find Electronics in Dead Island 2

You can get Electronics in Dead Island 2 by looting them from various areas and zombie types. In addition, you can get Electronics by scrapping specific weapons.

Where to Loot Electronics in Dead Island 2

There are five sources where you can get Electronics in Dead Island 2. These sources include killing specific types of zombies and looting specific areas of Hell-A. Here are all five sources where you can get Electronics from:

Shocking Walkers

Shocking Runners

Industrial Areas

Commerical Buildings

Hydration Walkers

The three zombie types on this list will drop Electronics after you kill them. In addition, you will find Electronics in loot boxes, sitting on furniture, and from destroyable set pieces (alarms, for instance) in the two types of zones listed above.

How to Get Electronics by Scrapping Weapons in Dead Island 2

You can get Electronics by scrapping any unneeded Guns in your inventory or storage locker. This comes in handy when you are short a couple of Electronics and need them in a pinch. You can scrap a Gun from the Inventory or Workbench screens. Move the cursor over the weapon you want to scrap so it is highlighted, and then press the scrap button (it is L3 on PlayStation 5, for instance).

After you scrap the Gun, you will see a list of parts you obtained from the process on the top of your screen. However, not every Gun will provide you with Electronics, so you may need to scrap a few to get the amount of Electronics you need.