Are you wondering how to get Fuses in Dead Island 2 to unlock the doors locked by open fuses boxes? You need Fuses to reach the loot protected by Fuseboxes scattered around Hell-A. However, it isn’t exactly clear how or where you get fuses. Here is everything you need to know on where to get Fuses in Dead Island 2 and a trick you can do to make sure you always have a full supply of Fuses so you can unlock every Fusebox you come across.

Where to Get Fuses in Dead Island 2

The only way to get fuses in Dead Island 2 is to purchase them from a trader found in the safe houses spread throughout Hell-A. The first time you gain access to a vendor is in Emma Jaunt’s house in Bel Air.

Each Fuse costs $1,500 Cash when bought from a trader. You can have three fuses in your inventory simultaneously, so it is recommended you open every Fusebox you come across so you can constantly be purchasing new Fuses from the trader.

After purchasing a Fuse from a trader, you only need to stand next to the Fusebox. You will then be prompted to Place the Fuse. After doing so, the Fusebox will slam shut, and the door will be opened, revealing an area with a Zombie Safe Box containing a powerful weapon.

However, when you first start finding Fuseboxes in Hell-A, you won’t have enough Fuses to unlock them all. However, there is a trick you can do to replenish the stock of the trader in your area so you always have enough to purchase. You need to die and reload your game to refresh all traders’ Fuse stock. This is as simple as being killed by a zombie, seeing the death screen, and then hitting the prompt to start again. After that, you can return to your vendor and purchase more Fuses.