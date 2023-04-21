Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get Adhesive in Dead Island 2? Adhesives are a vital crafting material used for the various weapon and mod Blueprints in Dead Island 2. However, these Blueprints require a lot of Adhesives, and unfortunately, it is one of the most arduous basic crafting materials to find in the game. This can lead to frustration and unneeded deaths. Therefore, here are the exact ways you can get Adhesive so you don’t waste your valuable time scavenging the streets of Hell-A.

Where to Find Adhesive in Dead Island 2

You can get Adhesive in Dead Island 2 by looting them from a specific area and killing a specific zombie type. In addition, you can get Adhesive by looting a specific type of zone in Hell-A.

Where to Loot Adhesive in Dead Island 2

There are three sources where you can get Adhesive in Dead Island 2:

Walkers (These are your standard Walkers)

Industrial Areas

Hydration Walkers

The standard Walker zombie type will drop Adhesive after you kill them. In addition, you will find Adhesive in loot boxes, sitting on furniture, and from destroyable set pieces in the Industrial Areas of Hell-A.

How to Get Adhesive by Scrapping Weapons in Dead Island 2

You can get Adhesives by scrapping any unneeded Melee weapons in your inventory or storage locker. Scrapping is handy when you are short Adhesive and need to find them in a pinch. You can scrap a Melee weapon from the Inventory or Workbench screens. Move the cursor over the weapon you want to scrap so it is highlighted, and then press the scrap button (it is L3 on PlayStation 5, for instance.

After you scrap the Melee Weapon, you will see a list of parts you obtained from the process on the top of your screen. However, not every Melee weapon will provide you with Adhesive, so you may need to scrap a few to get the amount of Adhesive you need.