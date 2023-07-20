How to Get Engrams for a Second Archetype in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 shines in its dual Archetype system, allowing players to combine classes for some unstoppable builds. Once this feature becomes available, though, the game only gives you a little information on how to do it. Instead, all the game tells you is that you are required to find an Engram for a second Archetype. If you have been struggling with this, we got you covered. Here is how to find Engrams for second Archetypes in Remnant 2.

Where to Get Engrams and Unlock a Second Archetype in Remnant 2

The first thing you need to know about getting Engrams in for a second Archetype is that it is required to reach the max level with your first Archetype. Remnant 2 Engrams can be purchased by your great friend Wallace in Ward 13. The catch is that these items will only be available to purchase from him if you acquire a different item first. Each Archetype has a unique item you must trade to Wallace for him to turn into an Engram. Below you will find all items for each Archetype and where you can get them.

Hunter Archetype – Purchase the Rusty Medal from Brabus in Ward 13.

Challenger Archetype – Purchase the Old Metal from Reggie Malone in Ward 13.

Medic Archetype – Purchase the Medic Pin from Dr. Norah in Ward 13.

Handler Archetype – Purchase from Mudtooth in Ward 13.

Gunslinger Archetype – Becomes available by just progressing through the main story.

Once you get the item for the Archetype you would like to unlock for your build, bring that item to Wallace in Ward 13. Wallace can be easily found in his little hut by the waterside and is the guy the player speaks to at the beginning of the game when selecting an Archetype for the first time.

Next, trade that item you acquired for your second Archetype to Wallace, who will, in return, give you an Engram. A heads up, though, the price to create an Engram can be steep. For example, adding on the Medic Archetype costs me 1x Medic Pin, 10 Lumenite Crystal, and 1000 Scrap. This will differentiate between Archetypes, so keep that in mind.

Wallace is a handy vendor in Remnant 2, offering more essential items for your journey. For example, he provides Relic upgrades and the Orb of Undoing for resetting all spent Trait Points. He is one of the most critical vendors in the game who can help increase your chances of surviving the brutal world of the game.

