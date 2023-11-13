Image: Activision

While exploring the danger-infested Urzikstan map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you won’t find anything as game-changing as the Wonder Weapons, given their ability to turn you into a horde melting machine if used under the right circumstances.

True to that, getting any of the available wonder weapons can be seen as a true testament to both commitment and luck. Here’s how to get every Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to Get All Wonder Weapons in MW3 Zombies

Currently, the Ray Gun, the Wunderwaffe DG-2, and the Scorcher are the only Wonder Weapons available in MW3 Zombies. The Acquisition form of all Wonder Weapons can be acquired by trying your luck with the Mystery Box, as well as by completing both high-threat contracts and the Legacy Fortress Stronghold. If you want to avoid the RNG, you will get one Acquisition Rail Gun by completing the Act 3 Tier 4 Holdout mission.

If you get the Acquisition form of any Wonder Weapon by any means outside of the Mystery Box, equipping it will cause it to be permanently removed from your possession after a successful exfill. You can also get the Ray Gun and the Wunderwaffe DG-2 by crafting them after acquiring their schematic blueprints.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Get the Ray Gun and the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Like the Acquisition Rail Gun mentioned earlier in the guide, you will get the schematic for the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by taking part in the Act 3 Tier 4 Holdout mission.

The Rail Gun schematic, on the other hand, can be acquired by completing the Mega Abomination bounty contract. Although it’s possible that completing other high-threat contracts will reward you with the item, I was not able to confirm that in-game.

Upon the completion of a contract, you will be able to check if you scored the Schematic by interacting with its Reward Rift. Upon getting both schematics, you will be able to craft one Ray Gun and one Wunderwaffe DG-2 every 48 hours.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023