A mini-update has launched for Roblox All-Star Tower Defense, bringing new units and codes! Exorcist Demonlord is one of the new units, and players will want to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Exorcist Demonlord draws inspiration from the popular anime, The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, so fans of that series will love to add this guy to their collection of units. So how do you claim this new 6-star unit? We got you covered as this guide will cover how to get Exorcist Demonlord in Roblox All-Star Tower Defense.

How to Obtain Exorcist Demonlord in All-Star Tower Defense in Roblox

Players can acquire Exorcist Demonlord in Roblox All-Star Tower Defense by evolving Exorcist. More specifically, players will need 1x SheikaEvolve and 1x Exorcist — resulting in the rare and more substantial Exorcist Demonlord. Players can acquire the standard Exorcist unit mandatory for Demonlord by claiming tier 20 of the Star Pass — season 5.

Exorcist Demonlord Stats and Important Information

There are essential notes players need to remember regarding the new Exorcist Demonlord Unit, and you can find all of that information in the bullet list below. The damage range starts at level 1 and will continually increase as you level up this particular unit.

Deployment Cost – 500 in-game cash

Upgrade Levels – 6

Total Cost – 12,671,000 in-game cash

Tower Type – Ground

Enchant – Dark

Damage Range – 6,000 to 7,500,000

Attack Rate – 6 to 9

Range – 45 to 100

Exorcist Demonlord Special Ability

Exorcist Demonlord has a unique ability that make it stand out from the rest of the crowd. First, Demonlord can summon one out of three demon servants from the base by using its SeikaClone ability — where the demon servant will entirely rely on RNG (attack range of the unit.) There are three servants that Demonlord can summon, and these include Satori with 110 million HP, Centipede with 137 million, and ElectroMonster with 25 million. This vital ability has a 45-second cooldown — so be aware that you can only use this after that time period.

