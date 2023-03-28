Image: 2K

WWE 2K23 players can take on the ring as a wide array of superstars, going from living legends such as Undertaker, The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and the star of both the game’s and this guide’s cover John Cena, to other fan-favorites like Ezekiel. But how can you unlock him in the game? Now, here’s how to unlock Ezekiel on WWE 2K23.

How to Get Ezekiel in WWE 2K23

You can unlock Ezekiel on WWE 2K23 by completing the “Showcase of the Immortals” side mission, featured as part of the My Lock branch of the My Rise mode. In order to complete the mission, you will have to face both Ezekiel and Elias in a match. Once you defeat the brothers, you will automatically unlock Ezekiel.

Related: WWE 2K23 Review – My Time is Here, My Time is Now

How to Unlock the Showcase of the Immortals Side Mission in WWE 2K23

Like many of the other side missions in the game, Showcase of the Immortals will not be available from the get-go. Instead, you will have to first play the game and complete a set number of Loyalty Missions needed to unlock John Cena’s.

Once you do that and then select Cena among your allies, open social media and then browse until you spot a field between him, Ezekiel, and Elias, where the brothers complain about not being invited to his Showcase. After spotting the field, you will be able to unlock the mission by selecting ‘Offer to Help Cena’.

To recap, here’s how to unlock Ezekiel in WWE 2K23:

Complete enough Loyalty Missions in order to unlock John Cena’s.

Select him among your Ally selection and then head to Social Media through the Hub Menu.

Find a post where Cena talks about the upcoming WWE 2K23 showcase and then check out the discussion between the three fighters.

Select ‘Offer to Help Cena’.

Defeat Ezekiel and Elias in order to complete the Showcase of the Immortals side mission and unlock Ezekiel as a playable character.

Now that you know how to unlock Ezekiel, don’t forget to also check out all MyRise Storylines in WWE 2K23.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023