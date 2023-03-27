All MyRise Storylines in WWE 2K23 – Full List

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fans of the WWE 2K sports games will love what WWE 2K23 is bringing to the MyRise game mode. MyRise is a mode where players can create a custom wrestler and take them on a narrative path to become the sport’s best athlete. While the previous WWE games had this mode, it wasn’t as complex as the newest addition. This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding MyRise in WWE 2K23 including every storyline available in the mode.

Every Storyline for MyRise Mode in WWE 2K23

The newest MyRise mode has a similar structure but features two storylines. This will add replayability to the mode, as once players complete one, they can move on to try what the other storyline offers. These two storylines are called The Lock and Legacy.

The Lock will have the player’s wrestler enter the WWE world as a top prospect with top-notch talent. With so much hype around the wrestler, you follow the story of a wrestler trying to shine and meet the expectations of the fans and coaches that gave him a chance in the league.

Meanwhile, The Legacy storyline will be about a wrestler trying to prove themself to everyone else in the league. Being the child of a legend known as one of the best to play the game, your wrestler will have to show that they are more than just a legacy of one of the GOATS.

A bonus feature of MyRise is that players can import their wrestler from the other mode—Create-A-Wrestler. This will add to the customization part of MyRise and make the storylines feel more personal as a whole.

So now that you know what storylines are in MyRise for the latest WWE game, go ahead and put your all into it! Show the league what you are made of and become the top wrestler you are destined to be.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023