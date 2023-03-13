WWE 2K23 – Create-A-Wrestler Face Photo Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re hoping to square off against Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns in the world of WWE 2K23, the enhanced and overhauled character creator will give you the perfect chance to get your likeness in the game. However, the process to import your face and likeness can be a bit convoluted at times, so let’s jump in and find out the easiest way to make the magic happen. No matter if you’re hoping to square Kevin James against Otis, or yourself against the Superstars, creating yourself is better than ever.

How To Upload A Photo To WWE 2K23

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first thing you’re going to need is to grab your Mobile Device of choice and scan this QR Code, which will give you the option to link your WWE 2K23 account to your phone or tablet. Once you have selected the platform that you are playing on, it will ask you to upload a photo of your choosing.

Using another app, such as FaceApp, to create a proper photo could be the way to get the best-imported superstar look, but you can also use just a standard selfie that you can shape to your liking. Make sure to remove any glasses you may be wearing, and get the hair off of your face if you’re hoping to get the best results.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once this has been completed and uploaded, you’ll need to jump on WWE 2K23 and make your way to the Online Menu, and select Community Creations. Within this submenu, you’ll see an option titled Image Manager. Clicking on this option will give you the option to import your recent photos into the game, so you can start creating your superstar, or even your own special icons for building things in the ring.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go to Creations, and select the option of your choice. For this example, we are going to select Superstar and make headway on what kind of Wrestler we want to be. After this has been completed, select Face, and Face Photo Capture to import your new creation onto your Create A Wrestler, and mold it to look as perfect as you need it to be. You’ll find all of your creations under Downloaded in this option, so select that and get to work making the next big WWE Superstar!

You’re now ready to go and make a splash in the MyRise mode or challenge yourself against the elite of the WWE. Thanks to improved facial textures, as well as a plethora of other customization options, the CAW System has never been better in the history of the franchise.