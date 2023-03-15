10 Best Preset Entrances in WWE 2K23

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re hoping to give your CAW some extra flair, using the Preset Entrances in WWE 2K23 can help you emulate the all-time greats. With the return of the Advanced Creation Suite for entrances, you can differentiate yourself from those on the lower rungs of the ladder and make a name for yourself not only in the ring but on your entrance to it. But, which wrestlers have the most entertaining pre-fight walk-downs, and which should you snag up as quickly as possible? Let’s dive in and find out.

The Best Preset Entrances In WWE 2K23

As with our Best Arenas list, this is a list of purely subjective thoughts. With so many different wrestlers to choose from, it’s almost impossible to ensure that our list will match exactly your thoughts, but we can at least get you started in the right direction. With that in mind, let’s jump into our 10 favorite entrances in WWE 2K23.

10: Rikishi

Rikishi is one of the biggest boys in Wrestling, so a suitably big entrance is needed for this WWE Legend. With an excellent song choice in “U Look Fly Today”, you’ll find yourself hopping and bopping along with your CAW on the way to the ring. There’s a reason that Rikishi is still so beloved in the community, and this iconic entrance is partially to thank for his success, as it is memorable and exciting still to this day.

9. John Cena

John Cena graces the cover of this particular entry, but that doesn’t mean he’s got the best entrance in the game. Still, his choice of music alongside his electrifying antics makes this one of the most bombastic entrances in the game, instilling the confidence that John oozes from his veins into your CAW. You’ll find that the time is here, and the time is now when you decide to use this entrance.

8. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare is ready to bring a quick end to you, and his entrance does an excellent job of showcasing what his true intentions are. You’ll find that using Cody Rhodes’ entrance with your CAW will help you keep your confidence high, knowing that you’re on the top of the food chain. While there are still some others that outclass him, his entrance is iconic and deserves praise.

7. Rhea Ripley

As one of the most terrifying women in the sport, Rhea Ripley will instill fear and terror into her opponents with just a single glare. You’ll find that her entrance works great, no matter the gender you choose, as it’s equally terrifying for anyone to master. There’s a reason she’s ranked so high, and part of it has to do with how electrifying and creepy her entrance is — not really, she’s just a hell of a wrestler.

6. Rick Boogs

While Rick Boogs is still one of the newer faces of the WWE, his entrance has solidified him as a true contender. Looking the part of a muscular Freddy Mercury, you’ll see the electricity jumping off of Rick as he air-guitars his way down to the ring. He’s a great showman, and his entrance could fit the vibe if you’re hoping to pass off as a wannabe Rockstar in your time playing MyRise.

5. Asuka

Asuka has a flair for showmanship, and her entrance easily cracks the top 5. Showcasing the bright and colorful nature that hides a supreme champion beneath, this entrance invokes creepy imagery to keep the action exciting, and your blood pumping. Not only that, but the music that pairs perfectly could help you create the best wrestler around, no matter the mode you’re playing in.

4. The Undertaker

There is a reason that The Undertaker is one of, if not the most famous wrestler ever known. His entrance is iconic, and while he is a tall and stoic figure, he invokes fear in his opponents without saying a word. The funeral march that blares behind him keeps the mystery going, and you’ll know that your opponent is leaving in a coffin as soon as you pick this extremely iconic entrance.

3. Boogeyman

Keeping with the creep-fest, the Boogeyman has one of the best entrances in WWE history. While he may not eat worms in this particular intro, you’ll find that it’s still as bombastic and exciting as can be. Taking his clock, bashing it against his head, and setting off a rather large explosion gets the juices flowing, and shows your opponent that you mean business. His movements are terrifying and will leave a lasting memory for years to come.

2. Sami Zayn

The Master Strategist showcases his dance skills and has the absolute swagger that a WWE Champion needs as he makes his way to the ring. One of the most entertaining entrances without a doubt, it also shows that you’ve got the confidence to be a little silly before laying the smackdown on your opponent. You’ll find that you never want to skip this one, especially with the pure energy that it exudes.

1. The Ultimate Warrior

It’s very fitting that The Ultimate Warrior would also have the Ultimate Entrance, landing in the Number 1 spot on this list. His entrance showcases exactly what the WWF and the WWE are known for — electrifying and bombastic performances that exude raw energy and emotion. Darting down from the walkway, and running straight for the ring, you know you’re in for an action-packed match when you select this entrance for your CAW.

No matter what you choose, there really aren’t many bad entrances in the WWE 2K23 roster. With the Advanced Creation Suite for custom entrances, you’ll be able to tweak these performances to make them your own, and show that you’re ready for the spotlight.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023