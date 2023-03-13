Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the roster for WWE 2K23 is already rather stacked, you’ll be happy to know that some of the most famous wrestlers of all time may still be in the game, they’re just hidden and need to be unlocked. This gives gamers the perfect opportunity to jump into their favorite game whenever they want, to start working toward unlocking favorites like Andre The Giant or even Doink The Clown. But, how do you go about unlocking all of these characters, and is there an easy way to do it? Let’s jump in and find out.

How To Unlock Characters In WWE 2K23

If you’re hoping to unlock all of the characters in this world, you’re going to need to put in the work to make it happen. Playing through different modes, such as MyRise, MyGM, and even standard Exhibition Matches will give you Credits that can be used to purchase these Superstars, and with so many to unlock, you’re going to need to put some time in.

From the Main Menu, you’ll want to navigate over to the Options Menu, and select Store. Once inside the Store, head over to Purchasables, where you can start unlocking your favorite WWE Superstars that are ready to be unlocked.

There are some particular characters and special cameos that are going to show up during MyRise, and they are only unlockable via this particular mode, even if you purchase the Supercharger. You’ll need to work your way through the multiple storylines of MyRise to get everyone and everything available to you.

All Unlockable Superstars In WWE 2K23

Harboring one of the largest rosters of any WWE game in history, you can also unlock all of these wrestlers by spending the credits that you earn, or by purchasing the Supercharger from the store on your console or PC.

Andrew The Giant

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bret “The Hitman” Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Eddy Guerrero

Eddy Guerrero ’97

Eric Bischoff

Faarooq

Goldberg

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan ’02

The Hurricane

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JBL

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Kane

Kane ’08

Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash (NWO)

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Maryse

Nikki Bella

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio Jr.

Rikishi

The Rock

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Scott Hall (NWO)

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels ’05

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Syxx

Ted DiBiase

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Undertaker ’98

Vader

X-Pac

Yokozuna

What Is The Supercharger For WWE 2K23?

If you’re hoping to unlock these characters without needing to jump through all of the hoops, you can purchase a Supercharger, an item that will instantly unlock all of these items and characters without any effort. Normally coming in around $4.99 on your respective platform, it could be almost deemed a necessity if you’re hoping to jump in the ring with any of these characters and is also available with the Deluxe Versions and Icon Packs.