WWE 2K23: All Unlockables In MyRise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As the WWE 2K franchise continues to push boundaries and reach new heights, there are bound to be plenty of new modes added, all with their own exciting unlockables to get. As you make your way through the dual story MyRise mode, you’ll have plenty of unique unlockables to get your hands on, with some very unexpected surprises waiting in store for you. Let’s jump in and find out who is waiting to join the roster, and what new arenas you can unlock while playing through MyRise!

All Unlockables In MyRise Mode in 2K23

With two unique Storylines, the MyRise mode has risen above the competition, and you’ll need to work harder than ever to leave your mark on the WWE franchise. While you can’t play through this mode with friends, you’ll find a much more engaging and entertaining story than you could have imagined, with plenty of twists and turns. There is even a karma system that can affect how the story flows, so choose your words and actions wisely.

Thankfully, no matter which road you take, you’ll have the chance to unlock some characters, alongside some new arenas to throw down in, so let’s find out who is waiting to join forces with you in the MyRise mode.

Related: How To Use Custom Entrance Music In WWE 2K23

All Unlockable Characters in MyRise Mode in WWE 2K23

While there may only be two characters that are unlockable through the MyRise mode, they’re some crazy throwbacks that you may not have expected. Here are the characters you can unlock in MyRise:

Mighty Molly (Legacy)

Jean-Paul Levesque (Legacy)

I don’t think anyone would have expected Jean-Paul Levesque to make his video game debut, but here we are in 2023 striving toward unlocking one of the most interesting hooks that Triple H has ever thrown out there.

All Unlockable Arenas In MyRise for WWE 2K23

While there are already an almost overwhelming number of arenas to wrestle in, you’ll find that there are still a few more waiting for you during your time in MyRise. While the number may not be as high as it was in WWE 2K22, there are still some exciting venues waiting to be unlocked.

High School GYM / BCW

MyRise War Games Arena

WWE Live House Show

RAW ’02 (Legacy)

The wrestling action is better than ever in this entry, so make sure you’re prepared to jump in and make a splash with your created wrestler. You’ll need to be quick on your feet, nimble as ever, and ready to take on any obstacle that gets in your way while mastering what it takes to become something of a WWE Legend yourself.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023