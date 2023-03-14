Full WWE2K23 Roster – All Wrestlers in the game

All current and future wrestlers in the latest 2K sport game.

March 14th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

WWE 2K23 is here, and we love it! With so many wrestlers to choose from—fans of the sport and the series’ past entries have plenty to dive into to show off their impressive fighting skills. In fact, the latest addition has upward of 200 wrestlers! In this article, we will give you the complete list of wrestlers, and hopefully, your favorite has made the list.

All Confirmed Wrestlers in WWE2K23

wwe_2k23_character_select_screen_720
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Below you will find all wrestlers. It is important to note that not all 200 wrestlers are available at launch as some will come out in future DLC packs—though the names have been announced, and we will explain further in this guide.

  1. Adam Pearce
  2. AJ Styles
  3. Akira Tozawa
  4. Alba Fyre
  5. Alexa Bliss
  6. Aliyah
  7. Andred Chase
  8. Andre the Giant
  9. Angel Garza
  10. Angelo Dawkins
  11. Apollo Crews
  12. Ashante Adonis
  13. Asuka
  14. Austin Theory
  15. Axiom
  16. Batista
  17. Bayley
  18. Becky Lynch
  19. Beth Phoenix
  20. Bianca Belair
  21. Big Boss Man
  22. Big E
  23. Bobby Lashley
  24. Boogeyman
  25. Booker T
  26. Braun Strowman
  27. Bret “The Hitman” Hart
  28. Brie Bella
  29. British Bulldog
  30. Brock Lesnar
  31. Bron Breakker
  32. Bruno Sammartino
  33. Brutus Creed
  34. Butch
  35. Cactus Jack
  36. Cameron Grimes
  37. Carmella
  38. Carmelo Hayes
  39. Cedric Alexander
  40. Chad Gable
  41. Charlotte Flair
  42. Chyna
  43. Cody Rhodes
  44. Commander Azeez
  45. Cora Jade
  46. Cruz Del Toro
  47. Dakota Kai
  48. Damian Priest
  49. Dana Brooke
  50. Dexter Lumis
  51. Diesel
  52. Doink the Clown
  53. Dolph Ziggler
  54. Dominik Mysterio
  55. Doudrop
  56. Drew Gulak
  57. Drew Mclntyre
  58. Eddie Guerrero
  59. Edge
  60. Elias
  61. Eric Bischoff
  62. Erik
  63. Ezekiel
  64. Faarooq
  65. Finn Balor
  66. Gigi Dolin
  67. Giovanni Vinci
  68. Goldberg
  69. Grayson Waller
  70. GUNTHER
  71. Happy Corbin
  72. Hollywood Hogan
  73. Hulk Hogan
  74. Humberto
  75. The Hurricane
  76. Ilja Dragunov
  77. Indi Hartwell
  78. IYO SKY
  79. Ivar
  80. Jacy Jayne
  81. Jake “The Snake” Roberts
  82. JD McDonagh
  83. Jerry “The King” Lawler
  84. Jey Uso
  85. Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
  86. Jimmy Uso
  87. Jinder Mahal
  88. Joaquin Wilde
  89. JBL
  90. John Cena
  91. Johnny Gargano
  92. Julius Creed
  93. Kane
  94. Karrion Kross
  95. Katana Chance
  96. Kayden Carter
  97. Kevin Nash
  98. Kevin Owens
  99. Kofi Kingston
  100. Kurt Angle
  101. LA Knight
  102. Lacey Evans
  103. Liv Morgan
  104. Lita
  105. Logan Paul
  106. Ludwig Kaiser
  107. MA.CE
  108. “Macho Man” Randy Savage
  109. Madcap Moss
  110. MAN.SOOR
  111. Matt Riddle
  112. Maryse
  113. Molly Holly
  114. Montez Ford
  115. Mr. McMahon
  116. Mustafa Ali
  117. MVP
  118. Natalya
  119. Nikki A.S.H.
  120. Nikki Bella
  121. Nikkita Lyons
  122. Noam Dar
  123. Omos
  124. Otis
  125. Queen Zelina
  126. Randy Orton
  127. Raquel Rodriguez
  128. Razor Ramon
  129. Reggie
  130. Rey Mysterio
  131. Rhea Ripley
  132. Rick Boogs
  133. Ricochet
  134. Ridge Holland
  135. Rikishi
  136. Rob Van Dam
  137. Robert Roode
  138. Roman Reigns
  139. Ronda Rousey
  140. Rowdy Roddy Piper
  141. Roxanne Perez
  142. R-Truth
  143. Sami Zayn
  144. Santos Escobar
  145. Scott Hall
  146. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  147. Shane McMahon
  148. Shanky
  149. Shawn Michaels
  150. Shayna Baszler
  151. Sheamus
  152. Shelton Benjamin
  153. Shinsuke Nakamura
  154. Shotzi
  155. Solo Sikoa
  156. Sonya Deville
  157. Stacy Keibler
  158. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
  159. Stephanie McMahon
  160. Syxx
  161. Tamina
  162. T-BAR
  163. Ted DiBiase
  164. The Miz
  165. The Rock
  166. Titus O’Neil
  167. Tommaso Ciampa
  168. Triple H
  169. Trish Stratus
  170. Tyler Bate
  171. Tyler Breeze
  172. Ultimate Warrior
  173. Umaga
  174. Undertaker
  175. Vader
  176. Veer Mahaan
  177. Wes Lee
  178. Xavier Woods
  179. Xia Li
  180. X-Pac
  181. Yokozuna
  182. Zoey Stark

Related: How to Unlock Characters in WWE2K23.

Super Cena

Super Cena is an unlockable character in the game by completing various activities. These include completing 100% of Showcase Mode and finishing every objective.

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack (Pre-Order Bonus)

  1. Bad Bunny

Ruthless Aggression Pack

  1. Brock Lesnar ’01
  2. The Prototype (John Cena)
  3. Randy Orton ’02
  4. Leviathan (Batista)

DLC #1: Steiner Row Pack

  1. Ashante Adonis
  2. B-Fab
  3. Rick Steiner
  4. Scott Steiner
  5. Top Dollar

DLC #2: Pretty Sweet Pack

  1. Elton Prince
  2. Karl Anderson
  3. Kit Wilson
  4. Luke Gallows
  5. Tiffany Stratton

DLC #3: Race to NXT Pack

  1. Harley Race
  2. Ivy Nile
  3. Tony D’Angelo
  4. Trick Williams
  5. Wendy Choo

DLC #4: Revel with Wyatt Pack

  1. Bair Davenport
  2. Bray Wyatt
  3. Joe Gacy
  4. Valhalla
  5. Zeus

DLC #5: Bad News U Pack

  1. Andre Chase
  2. Damon Kemp
  3. Eve Torres
  4. Nathan Frazer
  5. Wade Barrett

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023

More on Attack of the Fanboy :