Full WWE2K23 Roster – All Wrestlers in the game

WWE 2K23 is here, and we love it! With so many wrestlers to choose from—fans of the sport and the series’ past entries have plenty to dive into to show off their impressive fighting skills. In fact, the latest addition has upward of 200 wrestlers! In this article, we will give you the complete list of wrestlers, and hopefully, your favorite has made the list.

All Confirmed Wrestlers in WWE2K23

Below you will find all wrestlers. It is important to note that not all 200 wrestlers are available at launch as some will come out in future DLC packs—though the names have been announced, and we will explain further in this guide.

Adam Pearce AJ Styles Akira Tozawa Alba Fyre Alexa Bliss Aliyah Andred Chase Andre the Giant Angel Garza Angelo Dawkins Apollo Crews Ashante Adonis Asuka Austin Theory Axiom Batista Bayley Becky Lynch Beth Phoenix Bianca Belair Big Boss Man Big E Bobby Lashley Boogeyman Booker T Braun Strowman Bret “The Hitman” Hart Brie Bella British Bulldog Brock Lesnar Bron Breakker Bruno Sammartino Brutus Creed Butch Cactus Jack Cameron Grimes Carmella Carmelo Hayes Cedric Alexander Chad Gable Charlotte Flair Chyna Cody Rhodes Commander Azeez Cora Jade Cruz Del Toro Dakota Kai Damian Priest Dana Brooke Dexter Lumis Diesel Doink the Clown Dolph Ziggler Dominik Mysterio Doudrop Drew Gulak Drew Mclntyre Eddie Guerrero Edge Elias Eric Bischoff Erik Ezekiel Faarooq Finn Balor Gigi Dolin Giovanni Vinci Goldberg Grayson Waller GUNTHER Happy Corbin Hollywood Hogan Hulk Hogan Humberto The Hurricane Ilja Dragunov Indi Hartwell IYO SKY Ivar Jacy Jayne Jake “The Snake” Roberts JD McDonagh Jerry “The King” Lawler Jey Uso Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart Jimmy Uso Jinder Mahal Joaquin Wilde JBL John Cena Johnny Gargano Julius Creed Kane Karrion Kross Katana Chance Kayden Carter Kevin Nash Kevin Owens Kofi Kingston Kurt Angle LA Knight Lacey Evans Liv Morgan Lita Logan Paul Ludwig Kaiser MA.CE “Macho Man” Randy Savage Madcap Moss MAN.SOOR Matt Riddle Maryse Molly Holly Montez Ford Mr. McMahon Mustafa Ali MVP Natalya Nikki A.S.H. Nikki Bella Nikkita Lyons Noam Dar Omos Otis Queen Zelina Randy Orton Raquel Rodriguez Razor Ramon Reggie Rey Mysterio Rhea Ripley Rick Boogs Ricochet Ridge Holland Rikishi Rob Van Dam Robert Roode Roman Reigns Ronda Rousey Rowdy Roddy Piper Roxanne Perez R-Truth Sami Zayn Santos Escobar Scott Hall Seth “Freakin” Rollins Shane McMahon Shanky Shawn Michaels Shayna Baszler Sheamus Shelton Benjamin Shinsuke Nakamura Shotzi Solo Sikoa Sonya Deville Stacy Keibler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Stephanie McMahon Syxx Tamina T-BAR Ted DiBiase The Miz The Rock Titus O’Neil Tommaso Ciampa Triple H Trish Stratus Tyler Bate Tyler Breeze Ultimate Warrior Umaga Undertaker Vader Veer Mahaan Wes Lee Xavier Woods Xia Li X-Pac Yokozuna Zoey Stark

Super Cena

Super Cena is an unlockable character in the game by completing various activities. These include completing 100% of Showcase Mode and finishing every objective.

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack (Pre-Order Bonus)

Bad Bunny

Ruthless Aggression Pack

Brock Lesnar ’01 The Prototype (John Cena) Randy Orton ’02 Leviathan (Batista)

DLC #1: Steiner Row Pack

Ashante Adonis B-Fab Rick Steiner Scott Steiner Top Dollar

DLC #2: Pretty Sweet Pack

Elton Prince Karl Anderson Kit Wilson Luke Gallows Tiffany Stratton

DLC #3: Race to NXT Pack

Harley Race Ivy Nile Tony D’Angelo Trick Williams Wendy Choo

DLC #4: Revel with Wyatt Pack

Bair Davenport Bray Wyatt Joe Gacy Valhalla Zeus

DLC #5: Bad News U Pack

Andre Chase Damon Kemp Eve Torres Nathan Frazer Wade Barrett

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023