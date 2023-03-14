Full WWE2K23 Roster – All Wrestlers in the game

WWE 2K23 is here, and we love it! With so many wrestlers to choose from—fans of the sport and the series’ past entries have plenty to dive into to show off their impressive fighting skills. In fact, the latest addition has upward of 200 wrestlers! In this article, we will give you the complete list of wrestlers, and hopefully, your favorite has made the list.
All Confirmed Wrestlers in WWE2K23
Below you will find all wrestlers. It is important to note that not all 200 wrestlers are available at launch as some will come out in future DLC packs—though the names have been announced, and we will explain further in this guide.
- Adam Pearce
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Aliyah
- Andred Chase
- Andre the Giant
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Ashante Adonis
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bret “The Hitman” Hart
- Brie Bella
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Butch
- Cactus Jack
- Cameron Grimes
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chyna
- Cody Rhodes
- Commander Azeez
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dexter Lumis
- Diesel
- Doink the Clown
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Doudrop
- Drew Gulak
- Drew Mclntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ezekiel
- Faarooq
- Finn Balor
- Gigi Dolin
- Giovanni Vinci
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- GUNTHER
- Happy Corbin
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto
- The Hurricane
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- IYO SKY
- Ivar
- Jacy Jayne
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JD McDonagh
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- JBL
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Julius Creed
- Kane
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lacey Evans
- Liv Morgan
- Lita
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- MA.CE
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage
- Madcap Moss
- MAN.SOOR
- Matt Riddle
- Maryse
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Natalya
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Nikki Bella
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Omos
- Otis
- Queen Zelina
- Randy Orton
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- R-Truth
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scott Hall
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shanky
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Stephanie McMahon
- Syxx
- Tamina
- T-BAR
- Ted DiBiase
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Titus O’Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Veer Mahaan
- Wes Lee
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
- Zoey Stark
Super Cena
Super Cena is an unlockable character in the game by completing various activities. These include completing 100% of Showcase Mode and finishing every objective.
Bad Bunny Bonus Pack (Pre-Order Bonus)
- Bad Bunny
Ruthless Aggression Pack
- Brock Lesnar ’01
- The Prototype (John Cena)
- Randy Orton ’02
- Leviathan (Batista)
DLC #1: Steiner Row Pack
- Ashante Adonis
- B-Fab
- Rick Steiner
- Scott Steiner
- Top Dollar
DLC #2: Pretty Sweet Pack
- Elton Prince
- Karl Anderson
- Kit Wilson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
DLC #3: Race to NXT Pack
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Wendy Choo
DLC #4: Revel with Wyatt Pack
- Bair Davenport
- Bray Wyatt
- Joe Gacy
- Valhalla
- Zeus
DLC #5: Bad News U Pack
- Andre Chase
- Damon Kemp
- Eve Torres
- Nathan Frazer
- Wade Barrett
- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023