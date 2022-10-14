How-to-get-FGS-Swap-Tokens-in-FIFA-23

One of the main appeals of FIFA 23 is the excitement of getting packs, so players are always looking for new ways to earn packs. FGS Tokens are being handed out to any player engaging with the esports competition in the coming few weeks. They are essentially a player’s one-way ticket to a new pack, depending on how dedicated they are. So read on to find out how you can earn FGS Swap Tokens.

How to Earn FGS Swap Tokens in FIFA 23

Players can earn FGS Swap Tokens similarly to Twitch Drops for games like Overwatch 2. Essentially, they task each player with consuming 60 minutes of FIFA 23 FGS matches on a selection of designated days. The token will automatically be rewarded as a celebration of the esports event. To make the challenge even more accessible, players can link their YouTube and Twitch accounts and choose which platform they want to watch on.

To link your Youtube Account, you need to go to the Connected Apps page in YouTube Settings and click connect next to Electronic Arts. Next, you’ll be prompted as to whether you want to connect your account and earn in-game rewards, so click connect to accept and make sure you are connecting the correct account. Following this, click Linked Accounts, return to YouTube, and click claim. Your YouTube account will now successfully be connected to your EA account.

If you want to link your Twitch account, you’ll need to visit the specific Twitch Linking website and follow the steps to connect immediately. Once you’ve completed the simple process and followed the instructions, you will be free to consume as much FIFA 23 FGS content as you like.

When Can You Earn FGS Swap Tokens?

Your sixty minutes of FIFA FGS content will need to be watched on one of the following days. Otherwise, you will not be eligible to redeem the Swap Token. Players are free to watch content on either Twitch or YouTube, but you’ll need to watch sixty minutes on one platform rather than a mix of both. Otherwise, once again, you won’t be able to receive the reward. If you want to earn more than one token, you’ll have to watch sixty minutes of FIFA FGS matches on various dates listed below, all of which coincide within one week of each other.

October 17

October 24

October 31

November 7

November 14

November 21

November 28

December 5

January 16

January 18

January 21

It’s important to remember that your token may not show up immediately, and players should expect to wait up to twenty-four hours before the token shows up in their account. However, upon watching sixty minutes of content, you will earn the token automatically, so there’s no need to redeem anything.

