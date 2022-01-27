How to Get Free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO (February 2022)

Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go are very useful tools. Since their origin in 2020, players have used these passes to participate in local or global Five-Star Raids in the comfort of their own homes. Unfortunately, they are a hard item to come by. Here is your guide in finding as many Remote Raid Passes as possible.

February is filled to the brim with exciting Raids. If you’re curious about which Pokemon will be in what Raids this month, be sure to check out our February 2022 Raid schedule guide. Or, if Raids aren’t really your thing, you should check out our Spotlight Hours schedule guide for February 2022. No matter what you’re into, we’ve got you covered with all of our numerous Pokemon Go guides.

Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go

Since players can’t get Remote Raid Passes as Gifts or at PokeStops, we’ll have to get a little more creative. Starting in February, every Monday will feature a bundle in the shop worth 1 PokeCoin. Though the bundle will give you various useful items, what is really important is that it will always give you 1 free Remote Raid Pass.

So although it isn’t technically free, players can get 1 free Remote Raid Pass each week after buying the shop’s bundle for 1 PokeCoin.

Another February exclusive that you will definitely want to take advantage of is, from February 16, 2022, to March 1, 2022, Trainers can spin Gym Photo Discs to collect up to 2 free Raid Passes daily.

Unfortunately, at this time there are no free Remote Raid Passes available from Research Breakthrough rewards, but stayed tuned because that might change in the future.

What are Remote Raid Passes?

If it’s still unclear by now, Remote Raid Passes are items that Trainers can use to take part in Five-Star Raids anywhere in the world. Normally, Pokemon Go will have you physically travel to a gym to compete in a Raid, but that is eliminated with the Remote Raid Pass.

If you are friends with a Trainer from another part of the world, they can send you an invite to join their Raid. From there, you would use your Remote Raid Pass to join.

How to Use Remote Raid Passes?

Of course, you’ll need to know how to use your Remote Raid Pass in order for it to be effective. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow:

From the main game screen, look to the bottom right-hand side. Look for the pair of binoculars. Under that, select the silhouetted Pokemon. A tab will open with ‘Raid’ at the top. Select the Raid that you want to join. At this point, if you have passes, click the ‘Battle’ button to select which type and how many you would like to use.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.