How to Get Free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO (May 2022)

If you’re looking to help out in a raid without leaving the comfort of your home in Pokemon Go, you’re going to need to get your hands on a few Remote Raid Passes. A fairly new item to the game, you’ll be able to access a raid in your general area without having to go out in public, which is great if you’re looking to keep on the game while being home while sick.

However, this isn’t always an easy item to get your hands on, so there are a few ways to get some for the low cost of free. Let’s dive in and get the details on how to get your hands on some of these great items!

Pokemon Go – How to Get Free Remote Raid Passes (May 2022)

There are a few different ways that you’ll be able to get your hands on some Remote Raid Passes without having to spend any real-world money, but you may have to grind for a bit before taking on some of these tasks.

The first thing that you’ll be able to do is to visit the Shop every Monday during an event and get your hands on a special Event Box that contains a multitude of great items, such as different types of Pokeballs, as well as 1x Remote Raid Pass. This is going to be the easiest and most cost-effective way to get your hands on one of these elusive items.

The other way would be by purchasing them from the shop directly, as you cannot currently receive Remote Raid Passes from gifts or PokeStops. However, if you are looking for a quick way to earn coins, and you have the power to do it, you’ll be able to take control of a gym, and for every hour that you control it, you’ll earn 6 Coins. If you’re living in a small town with a pretty inactive Pokemon Go community, you should be able to accomplish this quite easily and take in a lot of coins.

Certain Research Tasks may grant you Remote Raid Passes, so continue to check in with Professor Willow to see what is going on, and make sure to spin as many PokeStops as possible to earn new Field Research Tasks. While you may not be guaranteed a Remote Raid Pass, you’ll unlock new missions to complete with the possibility of getting your hands on one this way, as well. If you need to spin as many PokeStops as possible, check out our thoughts on some of the best auto catcher devices for Pokemon Go!

And there we have it, two ways to get your hands on a free, or close to free, Remote Raid Pass! If you’re ever passing through a small town, make sure to keep an eye out on the Local Gyms to see if you’ll be able to control them. Even if you take them over for a few days at most, you should have enough to get your hands on a Remote Raid Pass. And be sure to check the shop every Monday to get a box for only 1 coin!

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.