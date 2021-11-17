How to Get Giratina in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the upcoming remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, two of the most acclaimed games in the franchise are almost here. With that said and taking into account that both games promise to be faithful remakes of the originals, here’s how to catch the legendary Pokémon Giratina on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Get Giratina in Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To get Giratina on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players need to defeat the Elite Four and complete their Pokédex, which will allow them to receive the National Pokédex after meeting with Professor Rowan. After getting the Pokédex, you just need to head towards Spring Path and follow the newly open path present on Route 2014 which will lead you towards Sendoff Spring. Then, just climb the wall located north with Rock Climb which will take you to Turnback Cave. Once you enter the cave, make your way towards its center where you will find Giratina. Since the rooms of the cave are generated randomly it will take some time before you manage to reach the Pokémon. Now that you found him, it’s time to battle so that you can get them to join your team. Don’t forget to save before engaging Giratina in battle and brace yourself for a tough fight.

To recap, here’s how to get Giratina on both Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four.

Complete your Pokédex.

Visit Professor Rowan so that you can get the National Pokédex.

Go to the Spring Path and head towards the Sendoff Spring.

Go to Turnback Cave and make your way toward the main room.

Battle and capture Giratina.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.