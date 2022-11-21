Are you wondering how to get hidden abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? A Pokémon’s hidden ability is often potent, which sets it apart from the generic variations you find in the wild. Unfortunately, Pokémon will not have a hidden ability enabled when you first catch them, so you must follow a few steps to get them. Here is everything you need to know about how to get hidden abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so you are indeed a Pokémon Master with the best team in the Paldea region.

How to get hidden abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is possible for you to get hidden abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in a handful of ways. You can choose which way makes the most sense based on your current gameplay status. You must research and understand each of the Pokémon’s hidden abilities, so you don’t waste precious Ability Patches or time trying to farm them.

How to Check a Pokémon’s Hidden Ability

You can check a Pokémon’s hidden ability by following these steps:

Access the Pokémon Status Summary menu

Select Check Summary

Navigate to the Moves and Stats tab

Ability Patches

You can get a Pokémon’s hidden ability by using ability patches, which can be obtained by completing six-star Tera Raid Battles. Six-star Tera Raid Battles will unlock after you finish the Academy Ace Tournament. You can complete a Tera Raid with AI trainers or your friends making it convenient to complete whenever you need. Do not confuse an Ability Patch with an Ability Capsule because they are two different items. You must use one Ability Patch for every single Pokémon you wish to unlock their hidden ability.

Breeding

You can get a Pokémon’s hidden ability through breeding. Then, a Pokémon has a chance to pass along their unlocked hidden ability to their offspring. Take note of my use of ‘has a chance’ because it isn’t always guaranteed to happen. The chances changed based on the gender of the parent Pokémon with the hidden ability unlocked. Even so, this is an excellent way to get hidden abilities for your Pokémon without farming Ability Patches.

Trading

When all else fails, and you want a Pokémon with its unlocked hidden ability without doing the above, you can trade for a Pokémon with its hidden ability unlocked. This option is useful when you have a Pokémon with a hidden ability unlocked that another player wants.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022