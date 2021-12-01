Ho-Oh, one of the rarest and strongest Pokémon in the series, is also one of the many Pokémon players can get in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. But getting the legendary bird is not an easy feat, as you would expect. With that said, we will now tell you how to get Ho-Oh in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Get Ho-Oh in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, we have bad news for those currently hoping to catch the Pokémon on Shining Pearl, as Ho-Oh, as well as all the legendary dogs, are exclusive to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. With that said, Brilliant Diamond players can get Ho-Oh on Ramanas Park, an area that is only available in the postgame, after you defeat the Elite Four, Cynthia, and get your National Pokédex, which is given to those that pay Professor Rowan a visit on Sandgem Town after completing their Sinnoh Pokédex.

Once you reach the area, head to the counter and exchange your Mysterious Shards for a Rainbow Slate, which will only become available after you buy 3 Discovery Slates and 3 Johto Slates. After getting the slate, you need to head to the Rainbow Room to place it on its pedestal. To get there you just need to head to the outside area of the park and head northeast of the entrance until you reach the shore. Once there, just head up the stairs and enter the Rainbow Room. Once inside, place the slate on its pedestal and get ready to face Ho-Oh.

To recap, here’s how to find Ho-Oh in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond:

Defeat both the Elite Four and Cynthia.

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to Ramanas Park and buy the Rainbow Slate.

Head towards the Rainbow Room.

Place the slate into its pedestal.

Battle and capture Ho-Oh.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.