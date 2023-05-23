How to Get Immutable Solution in FFXIV

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XIV has a vast array of items for players to purchase and we know just how much there is to manage in terms of knowing where to buy something such as Immutable Solution. There is a great benefit to having Immutable Solution — especially at higher levels. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Immutable Solution in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to Get Immutable Solution in FFXIV

In order to get Immutable Solution you will need to visit any of the Scrip Exchange Vendors that you can find throughout Eorzea after you complete their unlock quest. The quest you need to complete is “Inscrutable Tastes” and is found at the Foundation at X = 10 and Y = 10.4.

After you complete that quest you will be able to find a Scrip Exchange vendor in each city, such as Gridania and Limsa Lominsa. I would recommend traveling to Gridania’s Scrip Exchange vendor for fast access. You will find the Scrip Exchange Vendor close to X: 14.1 and Y: 9.0 in Old Gridania.

Once you are at a Scrip Exchange Vendor, talk to them and you will be able to buy Immutable Solution for 125 Purple Crafters’ Scrip. That is all you will have to do in order to add an immutable solution to your inventory and use it for Master recipes.

How to Get Purple Crafters’ Scrip in FFXIV

If you are wondering how to actually get the Purple Crafters’ Scrip currency then I have the answer for you right here! You can get the Scrip needed by being level 90 with one of the crafting roles you’d like to get any Purple Crafters’ Scrip with. Along with this, you need to visit any Collectable Appraiser when you unlock them by completing the “Go West, Craftsman” quest.

The quest is found in Mor Dhona and you will need to be level 60 or above in order to start it. Once you have completed the quest, talk to any Collectable Appraiser. If you happen to already be in Gridania after talking to that Scrip Exchange Vendor then I would just talk to the Collectable Appraiser who is directly next to the Scrip Exhance Vendor.

When talking to the Collectable Appraiser you can trade any of your Collectables (level 90 collectables) for Purple Crafters’ Scrip. Now that you know how to get the Scrip, you can jump into Final Fantasy XIV again and get an immutable solution.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023