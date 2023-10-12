How to Get Into the Observatory in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After reaching the Observatory and triggering the A Life’s Work Tale of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. you will be tasked with getting three research pages for Al-Mahani, an Astronomer who feels death drawing close. But although two of the pages can be found outside of the Observatory, one of them is locked inside of it. Here’s how to enter the Observatory and get the last page in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Enter the Observatory in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You will be able to enter the Observatory in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by first heading to the side of the building. There, you will be able to spot the movable shelf highlighted below.

After spotting the shelf, just move it towards the window on the right so that you will be able to have a full view of the interior of the Observatory once above it. Once that’s done, you will be able to enter the Observatory by climbing the shelf, using your Eagle Vision to identify the door’s lock, and then throwing a Knife at it in order to unlock it before heading back to the front door.

After entering the building, you will be able to find the research page at the top of a shelf on the second floor. The floor will also feature three pages featuring an insight into Al-Mahani’s health, work, and relationship with his son.

All Remaining A Life’s Work Page Locations

Apart from the one inside the building, you will be able to find the remaining two treatise pages at the top of the Observatory (right below its Viewpoint) as well as atop a building located left of it. Once you find the third page, the wind will blow it away, so just follow it in order to collect it.

What Should You Tell the Son in A Life’s Work?

After getting all of the pages, you will then meet Al-Mahani’s son and be given the option to answer his question regarding his father’s final moments by either saying that ”The Treatise Mattered Most” or that he did. Although you will receive the same reward of 1 Skill Point no matter what choice you make, we recommend saying to the son that he matters most in order to avoid inflicting more pain.

Doing so will prompt the son to lash out at Basim before turning to his father to grieve. Answering ”The Treatise Mattered Most” will prompt him to lash out at his father before throwing the latter’s research away.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

