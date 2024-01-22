How to Get Lifmunk Effigies to Enhace Player Stats in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for a quick boost in stats for your character in Palworld? Well, you can achieve this through Lifmunk Effigies, a rare item that will increase your character’s catch rate, increasing your success rate for catching rarer Pals.

In this guide, we have everything you need to know about Lifmunk Effigies in Palworld, including how to find them, what they look like, and how to use them!

Where to Find Lifmunk Effigies to Increase Player Stats in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Palworld Lifmunk Effigies are small structures resembling a pedestal with a green glow on top of them. At the time of writing, there is no definite pattern on how to find Lifmunk Effigies as it seems that they are randomly placed throughout the world of Palworld. But from personal experience, Lifmunk Effigies like to reside near castles, forests, and stone structures.

In other words, getting Lifmunk Effigies in Palworld boils down to exploring everywhere and looking out for the green glow they have on top of them. The good news is that the green glow on top of Lifmunk Effigies is very bright and easy to spot from a distance. For example, I found my first Lifmunk Effigie near the starting Plateau, right down the hill, as I saw the green glow from a decent distance.

Once you find a Lifmunk Effigie, go up to it and interact with the green glow to officially claim it. You have now officially collected a Lifmunk Effigie in Palworld.

How to Use Lifmunk Effigies in Palworld

Using a Lifmunk Effigie in Palworld is straightforward; all you need to do is build a Statue of Power from the Level 6 Technology tree. Building a Statue of Power will cost you 20x Stone and 10x Paldium Fragments.

Once you build a Statue of Power, interact with it to use your Lifmunk Effigie. This will instantly boost your catch stat, increasing your chances of catching tougher Pals and even allowing you to catch Pals without doing a ton of damage to them first.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2024