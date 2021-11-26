Among all the legendary Pokémon who are part of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, very few are as popular and as strong as the Legendary Psychic/Flying-type Lugia, who is also the star of the acclaimed Pokémon Silver and its Nintendo DS remake, Pokémon SoulSilver. With that said, we will now tell you how you can get Lugia, the “Guardian of the Seas”, in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Get Lugia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, we have some unfortunate news for those currently playing the Brilliant Diamond version, as Lugia is a Shining Pearl exclusive. With that said, Shining Pearl players can find and get the Legendary Pokémon on Ramanas Park, an area that is only available in the postgame, after you defeat the Elite Four, Cynthia, and get your National Pokédex, which is given to those that pay Professor Rowan a visit on Sandgem Town after completing their Sinnoh Pokédex.

After unlocking the area, you need to head there and exchange your Mysterious Shards for a Squall Slate. But the thing is, you can only buy the Squall Slate after getting three discovery Slates and three Kanto Slates. After getting the Squall Slate, you just need to head to the outside area of the park and head to the Squall Room, located northeast of the entrance, by a shore. After locating the area, just enter and place the slate to battle Lugia. To recap, here’s how to find Lugia in Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat both the Elite Four and Cynthia.

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to Ramanas Park and buy the Squall Slate.

Go to the Squall Room.

Place the slate on the pedestal.

Battle and capture Lugia.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.