How to Get More Ship Weapons in Starfield

The mechanics of customizing your ship in Starfield can take some time to master, but once you understand how it works, it feels great. You can add so much to it, such as new engines, habs for research, and even new weapons. This guide will focus on how to get new weapons for your ship in Starfield so you can come one step closer to creating your dream spacecraft.

Where Can You Get More Ship Weapons in Starfield

Players can get new weapons for ships in Starfield by heading to a Ship Technician in any major city, such as Akila, Neon, and New Atlantis. If you have trouble finding a Ship Technician, remember that they are typically located near the landing area for your ship and are represented by bright signs that say “Ship Services.” Ship Services will be your central hub for anything regarding your ship. This includes upgrades, building new sections, and getting new weapons for space combat.

Once you speak to the Ship Technician, inform him that you want to view and modify your ship. Here, you can view all the ships you currently have. Select the ship you would like to get new weapons for, and then press the Ship Builder button at the bottom of the screen. Next, press “add” (at the bottom of the screen), and a menu with a giant list of various parts will pop up. Scroll over to the weapons tab, and you can now purchase whichever weapon you can afford.

You can also get new weapons from the upgrade screen in Ship Services. When toggling through the available weapons in the upgrade screen, the stats of the particular weapon will show on the left-hand side of the screen. Make sure to purchase weapons that have blue numbers in the stats, indicating they deal more damage than the ones you currently have equipped.

Remember that each Ship Technician offers different weapons and ship parts, so make sure to visit all of them. You never know what you might find.

