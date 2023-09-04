Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking to increase your ship’s damage in Starfield? Traveling through space can be rough, with dangerous enemies with powerful weapons. To fight back, you’re going to need to have weapons that can produce high damage output. This guide will explore how to increase ship weapon damage in Starfield.

How to Improve Your Ship’s Damage in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can increase ship weapon damage in Starfield by heading to any Ship Technician in the game. Ship Technicians are found in the game’s major cities, such as Akila City and New Atlantis, and are typically right next to the central landing pad. They are marked by a sign that says “Ship Services.”

Once you talk to the Ship Technician, select the dialogue option, “View and modify my ships.” This will bring you to all the ships you currently have, where you can press the upgrade button at the bottom of the screen.

Once on the upgrade screen, you can select which part of the ship you would like to focus on. For me, there were three weapon options — Weapon Zero, Weapon One, and Weapon Two. Select the weapon you would like to increase the damage for.

A complete list of new weapons will appear on the screen, which you can scroll through and find one that fits your desired look and damage output. The stats of each weapon will show on the left side of the screen and even compare it to the weapon you currently have on your ship. Blue numbers represent an increase in damage, while red indicates it does less damage. Purchase a weapon that has blue numbers and one that you can afford.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In other words, you can’t upgrade or “level up” your current weapon. Instead, you must buy a new one to increase ship weapon damage in Starfield. Checking back regularly and adding weapons with increased stats will soon make your ship a force to reckon with.

When looking at the stats for weapon upgrades, remember that each type of weapon affects enemy ships differently. For example, energy weapons affect shields, ballistic affect hull, and EM weapons affect systems.

- This article was updated on September 4th, 2023