How to Get Upgrade Benches and Research Labs on Your Ship in Starfield

Adding workbenches to your ship in Starfield is one of the most convenient ways to access essential tools and mechanics, such as upgrading weapons and armor and crafting manufacturing components for your outpost. Instead of going through the trouble and traveling to major cities, you can do all the work from your ship! This guide will cover getting upgrade benches and research labs onto your ship in Starfield.

How to Add Benches and Research Labs to Ships in Starfield

In order to get upgrade benches and research labs onto your ship in Starfield, you must visit a Ship Technician in any of the major cities. Ship Technicians usually reside right next to the central landing pad and are easy to spot as they have a sign that reads “Ship Services.” Speak to the Ship Technician and select the dialogue option that mentions modifying your ship.

Next, select the Ship Builder option at the bottom of the screen. Here, you can add and delete parts of your ship to customize it to your liking. To add upgrade benches and research labs, you’ll want to press the “add” button at the bottom of the screen, which will bring up a menu of various parts.

Toggle over to the Habs section to see all the different habitats you can add to your ship.

Each hab is named after a company, and to find the desired workbench you’re looking for, use the previous and next variant commands at the bottom of the screen. These commands will change the type of workbench you purchase from a manufacturing company, such as Stroud.

All Ship Habs in Starfield

Each one of the habitats has its purpose, and you can find them all in the list below.

All in One Hab – Navigation Console, Bed, Gallery, Passenger Seats

– Navigation Console, Bed, Gallery, Passenger Seats Captain’s Quarters – Bed, Gallery, Storage Crate

– Bed, Gallery, Storage Crate Workshop Hab – Weapon Workbench, Spacesuit Workbench, Industrial Workbench

– Weapon Workbench, Spacesuit Workbench, Industrial Workbench Science Hab – Pharmaceutical Lab, Research Lab, Gallery

– Pharmaceutical Lab, Research Lab, Gallery Infirmary Hab – Pharmaceutical Lab, Research Lab

– Pharmaceutical Lab, Research Lab Armory Hab – Weapon Storage and Display

As you add these workbenches and research labs to your ship, you must ensure you do so without causing an error in Ship Builder. If there is an error, you won’t be able to go through with the modifications. An error usually occurs if you are missing a crucial part of the ship or one of the habs you added is blocking the engine.

