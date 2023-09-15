How to Get More Wishstones in Lies of P

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Wishtones are an essential tool in Lies of P, where they can help you survive a challenging boss fight or even improve your Specter during the battle. You first get a Wishstone when you meet Giangio, who also provides the cube to make it work. The game doesn’t tell you where to get more Wishstones, so we are here to help. Here is how to get more Wishstones for your cube in Lies of P.

Where to Find More Wishstones in Lies of P

Players can get more Wishstones in Lies of P by giving Giangio Gold Coin Fruit, which acts as a currency for him. Giangio mentions a Gold Coin Tree in chapter 4, but it’s not until the end of chapter 5 where players can reach the tree and obtain Gold Coin Fruit.

How to Find the Gold Coin Tree in Lies of P

At the end of chapter 5, after defeating the Black Brotherhood boss fight, continue past the Stargazer and into the house. On the right-hand side of the house, there is a hallway with an elevator at the end. Ride the elevator up, and you will reencounter Giangio in a new location than previously. In the room to the left, you will find the Gold Coin Tree, where you can pick Gold Coin Fruit. You can’t pick from this tree as much as you’d like since it is on a timer and resets after a specific amount of minutes.

Pick from the tree when you can and bring the Gold Coin Fruit back to Giangio. In return, he will have a whole inventory of Wishstones for you to purchase with your Gold Coin Fruit, which all range in different abilities. For example, some Wishstones focus on improving your Specter, while others focus on enhancing P, such as health and stamina.

The good news is that if you walk to the left of the tree down the hallway, a doorway will open up. This doorway leads right back into Hotel Krat, meaning you will always have easy access to the Gold Coin Tree whenever it’s time to pick from it. When you rest at a Stargazer, a timer will tell you if the Gold Coin Fruit is ripe, so keep an eye on that!

