How to Get Obama Mask “The 44th” in Payday 2

One of the most notable aspects of Payday is the selection of masks available to players. Following up on a limited selection in the first game, Payday 2 added a large number of masks as part of updates, DLC, and completion rewards. Many of these contain references to popular media and even real-life, as is the case with “The 44th” mask. This mask is based on former US president Barack Obama, and getting it in Payday 2 is simple enough — if you aren’t only playing the base game.

Where Can Players Get the Obama Mask in Payday 2?

While it’s not tied to any achievements or specific heists, the Obama mask is only available for players after they’ve bought the Armored Transport DLC. The mask itself is an item added specifically for that DLC, so you won’t be able to get it otherwise. The Transport heists are the earliest DLC heists added to the game on top of being relatively cheap, so if you’ve been playing for a while, you might already have access to them.

Getting the mask itself is another story. If you don’t receive it after buying the DLC, it can only be obtained through random end-of-heist card drops. It’s not very difficult or expensive to get, but it can eat up a lot of time if you end up failing heists often.

There’s at least one reason to get this mask outside of looks. The 44th is part of a special “Affordable Healthcare” achievement that requires the player to deploy numerous doctor bags while wearing it. You don’t need to do this for any special reward outside of the achievement itself, but it just makes the mask even more essential for completionists. Regardless of your reasons for seeking this mask out, you’ll likely have plenty of laughs as you rob banks using this former president’s visage.

- This article was updated on July 5th, 2023