If you trying to acquire Omnis in Last Epoch, look no further. We’ve got you covered. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about how to get Omnis in Last Epoch.

Omnis is not just an ordinary trinket. Its unique features can greatly boost a character’s skills, making it a prized possession in the game. The boost in critical strike chance, skill improvement, and enhanced resistances it offers can swing the balance of a fight to your advantage.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Omnis in Last Epoch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To obtain Omnis in Last Epoch, you must defeat The Shade of Orobyss while having at least 200 Corruption. The amulet is a rare drop from this enemy. Of course, you need to know how to empower timelines before hunting for Omnis since your standard Monoliths won’t contain this item.

Omnis is a unique amulet and a game-changer item that enhances your character’s abilities and boosts their performance in battles. The allure of Omnis lies in its ability to increase critical strike chance, enhance skills, and boost resistances.

Tips for Farming Omnis

Farming Omnis is a test of patience and strategy. Here are some tips to help you on your quest:

Accumulate Corruption: The higher your corruption level, the better your chances of obtaining Omnis. Aim for at least 200 Corruption to start seeing results. Choose the Right Nodes: Nodes with at least +12 corruption have been reported to yield Omnis more frequently. However, don’t disregard lower corruption nodes; they too can surprise you. Stay Within the 350-450 Range: If Omnis is your primary goal, it’s advisable to stay within this range of corruption. Going beyond this might increase the difficulty without necessarily improving your chances of getting Omnis. Choose the Right Character: Some characters are better suited for high corruption levels. Choose a character that can withstand the increased difficulty.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2024