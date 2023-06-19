How to Get One Sword Style in Pixel Piece

Image: WorldUp Studios and Pixel Corporation

Pixel Piece is a Roblox game that has a decent amount of character customization. There are ways to customize your playthrough through race or fighting styles. The One Sword Style is one of the best fighting styles in all of Pixel Piece, so it makes sense why players want to get their hands on it as soon as possible. If you are looking for this fighting style — you have come to the right place. Here is how you can get the One Sword Style in Pixel Piece.

Where to Get the One Sword Fighting Style in Roblox Pixel Piece

Players can find the One Sword Style in the Roblox game Pixel Piece by heading to Syrup Island and finding an NPC named “Fury.” Syrup Island is easily located southeast of Starter Island and will unlock at level 70. Considering you will be level 70, you will have a good sense of the map and where to go to find Syrup Island. Karla will give you the One Sword Style side quest, but players can unlock the fighting style without starting the side quest.

Related: Pixel Piece Race Guide: Buffs for Every Race

Once you arrive at Syrup Island, make your way to the top of the deck and make a left, and continue forward until you reach the beach at the end. Drop down onto the beach and continue down the shoreline, and eventually, you will notice a cave on the righthand side. Inside this cave will be Fury — speak to him and pay 2400 Gold for him to teach you the One Sword Style!

All Moves for One Sword Style in Pixel Piece

There are a few moves you’ll be able to learn now that you have the One Sword Style in your arsenal. Here are all the moves available with this fighting style.

Cyclone Phoenix – Executes an AOE slash around you.

Dragon Slash – Dash forward and slice all enemies in front of you.

Dragon Blaze – Summon a flaming dragon that can target and damage opponents in any direction.

Pound Hou – Launches projectiles toward enemies in front of your character.

As you can see, the One Sword Style offers many moves that create a great playstyle that can handle any combat encounter in Roblox Pixel Piece!

- This article was updated on June 19th, 2023