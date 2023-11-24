Image: Sledgehammer Games

While shooting your gun toward the enemy’s face is a simple concept to grasp, many factors can transform your standard kill into a very special one. Here is how to get Operator assault kills in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: How to Get Operator Assault Kills

The number of different types of kills with some of them even sounding like mumbo-jumbo can get overwhelming and oftentimes confusing. Many might think that assault kills are kills you get with assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3, but they would be wrong. You see, Operator assault kills consist of killing Operators who are currently defending a point of interest in the map. That means that you must be on the offensive side attempting to control zones that are currently under the enemy’s influence. That means Domination and Hardpoint, which in my opinion are equally capable of delivering a good amount of Operator assault kills.

So, naturally, you will end up dying a decent amount of times, especially because control zones will agglutinate all the enemy Operators that will use anything in their power to stand their ground. However, that also makes them predictable, since they will be positioning themselves around the small area that actually counts toward who is controlling the zone. Using explosives and Lethals is imperative, as well as Tacticals to stun and disperse enemies for you and your teammates to enter guns blazing. Moreover, using the Engineer Vest will also give away the enemy’s location thanks to them usually being close to their deployed equipment, which you will now be able to see through walls.

Basically, play the objective and you will certainly gather some kills. Don’t be that guy that only farms kills while the others are attempting to capture zones, please. Well, at least you now have a motivation to not do so, so go ahead and get rid of those camping Operators!

