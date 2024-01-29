How to Get Padding in Enshrouded

Image: Keen Games GMbH

Padding is an essential material in Enshrouded that can help you create high-level armor from the game’s Craftsmen. We have everything you need to know about Padding in this guide, such as how to unlock it, finding necessary materials, and more.

Where to Find Padding in Enshrouded

Players can get Padding in Enshrouded by first finding Fabric. Once the player collects Fabric for the first time, Padding will become available for crafting at the Hunter NPC. To craft Padding at the Hunter, you will need the following materials:

3x Fabric

1x Leather

2x Resin

3x Linen

After you have collected all the necessary materials for Padding, interact with the Hunter and select Padding to craft it officially! The following sections will detail how to get all the necessary materials to craft Padding from the Hunter.

How to Get Fabric in Enshrouded

Players can get Fabric in Enshrouded by unlocking the Loom during the Hunter’s quest. More specifically, the Hunter will send you to find the Loom during the fifth quest he offers, so continue his objectives until it becomes available. After finding the Loom, players can create Fabric from it with five pieces of Linen.

How to Get Leather in Enshrouded

Leather can be acquired by unlocking the Tanning Station after the fourth Hunter Quest, “In Need of a Tanning Station.” Once you complete this quest, place down a Tanning Station and craft leather from it by inputting Dried Fur, Salt, and Ammonia Glaze.

How to Get Resin in Enshrouded

Resin is the easiest resource to acquire out of all the ingredients for Padding. All you need to do is cut down large trees with a Pickaxe, and Resin will often fall off. Players can make a Pickaxe in the main menu crafting screen with one String, Four Twigs, and one Stone — all easily found from the ground in any area.

How to Get Linen in Enshrouded

Lastly, to get Linen for Padding, you must complete the Hunter’s third quest to obtain the Hand Spindle. Once you complete the quest and receive the Hand Spindle, use it to craft Linen with two Flax Flowers.

What is Padding Used for in Enshrouded?

The primary purpose of Padding is to create high-level armor for your character from Craftsmen. You will want to craft and collect all necessary materials for Padding as often as possible, as the game will progressively get harder the further you progress. Crafting sturdy and strong armor can cost you upwards of 10 Padding.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2024