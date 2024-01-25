How to Get Resin in Enshrouded

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Resin is an essential resource in Enshrouded that can help you bring light to your home base, craft armor, and even create spells. Resin can be tricky to find, so don’t sweat if you’re having trouble locating it; we got you covered with the easiest way to get Resin in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Resin in Enshrouded

Players can get Resin in Enshrouded by cutting down trees. While any tree can drop Resin when entirely destroyed, players will have the best chance of collecting the rare resource by cutting down the larger trees. To give you an idea of the tree size you should look out for, check out the image we have attached below.

You can easily chop down trees by crafting a Pickaxe, which requires 1 String, 4 Twigs, and 1 Stone. String can be crafted under the Crafting section in the pause menu, while Twigs and Stones are easily found on the ground in any area.

If you want to farm these trees, you can chop them down, log out, and then log back in. Every time you log back into Enshrouded, everything respawns, allowing you to farm for resources and materials.

What is Resin Used for in Enshrouded?

There are tons of uses for Resin in Enshrouded. The most commonly use for resin is to craft Illumination items such as Wall Torch, Standing Torch, Skull Candles, and more. These are essential to light up houses and other buildings in your home base.

Additionally, players will find themselves using Resin towards Armor sets such as the Rising Fighter Armour Set, creating magical Staffs, and even the Fireball spell.

These are just examples, and there are plenty more that require Resin as a main ingredient. It is recommended to chop down trees frequently and gather Resin as often as possible so you never run out of this valuable resource. You’ll never know when you’ll need Resin, so it’s best to have ample inventory for when the time comes.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2024