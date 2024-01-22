Image: Pocketpair

Although leveling them up as you go is still the best way to strengthen your Pals in Palworld, you can also offer them a sometimes much-needed boost in set stats by exchanging Pal Souls at Statues of Power.

But how can you get the souls? And is it possible to farm them? Here’s how to get Pal Souls in Palworld.

How to Get Pal Souls to Enhance Pals in Palworld

You can get Pal Souls of various sizes in Palworld by either opening treasure chests scattered across the map, collecting them as you explore, or by defeating Pals who might drop any version of the item.

You can get the Small Pal Soul as a chance drop after defeating Daedreams, Noxs, Cawgnitos, Maraiths, Tombats, and Felbats. Large and Medium Pal Souls are only dropped by Helzephyrs and by the Anubis Alpha Pal respectively—the latter of which is also the model for the Statue of Power.

Where to Farm Small Pal Souls in Palworld

I was able to farm a pretty good amount of Small Pal Souls during the start of my adventure in Palworld by heading to the spots marked in the image below —located south of the Plateau of Beginnings Statue and southeast of the Small Settlement respectivelly— during nighttime and then defeating the Daedreams and Noxs there.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Farm Medium Pal Souls in Palworld

After you reach the mid-game stage, you will be able to farm Medium Pal Souls by heading to any of the areas surrounding the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance, as all of them spawn a frequent amount of Helzephyrs. The Tower can be found by heading north of Gobfin’s Turf.

You can check out the location of the tower in the image below, courtesy of the Palworld GG Interactive Map.

Image: Palworld GG, edited by Attack of the Fanboy

Among all of the areas surrounding the tower, I was able to find the biggest amount of Helzephyrs in Mossanda Forest and Snowy Mountain Fork, which are located south and west of it. To make the endeavor of reaching the areas easier, don’t forget to check out How to Fast Travel in Palworld.

Palworld Anubis Location

You can find Anubis by heading to the center of the Twilight Dunes area, more specifically to the spot marked on the map below. Once in the area, you will be able to spot Anubis close by a gigantic statue of him. As an Alpha Pal, only one Anubis will spawn in the game at a time and he will respawn within a few hours once defeated.

Image: Palworld GG, edited by Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Palworld on PC.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2024