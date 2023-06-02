How to Get Past the Police Barricade in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode is an excellent addition to the popular fighting game franchise. World Tour has many missions, the ability to upgrade your character, and incredible fights to test your skills. While there is a great tutorial section for the new mode, there are specific points in your fighter’s adventure where the game leaves you with more questions than answers. The police barricade is a great example, as there seems to be no way around them. Here is how you can get past the police barricade in Street Fighter 6.

Where to Go in Order to Get Past the Police Barricade in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

In the first few hours of World Tour Mode in Street Fighter 6, you’ll want to see everything Metro City offers. The problem is that you can’t go far since there is a police barricade blocking half of the map. The only way you can get past the police barricade is to continue the main quest until your master gives you a Metro City Subway ticket. Once you receive the Subway ticket, it will appear in the key items section of your fighter’s phone. Don’t worry — this item is impossible to miss if you follow the main story.

Once you receive the subway ticket, you have to head to the subway station entrance next to Drizzy’s clothes shop in the central plaza area. For the exact subway location, you can refer to the image below where my green marker is.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Taking the subway will bring you to the other half of the Metro City map, on the opposite side of the police barricade. As you continue through the main quests, eventually, the police barricade will go away, and you won’t have to use the subway station anymore for your travels. Instead, you will be able to run any destination or fast-travel at the game’s designated fast-travel locations.