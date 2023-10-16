Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore Skyrest in Lords of the Fallen, you may have come across the Shrine of the Putrid Mother. If you have yet to encounter this shrine, it can be found in the room with Molhu in the Umbral Realm. The shrine asks players to turn in Plucked Eyeballs in exchange for tincts, items, and more. This guide will cover how to get Plucked Eyeballs in Lords of the Fallen.

Where to Find Plucked Eyeballs in Lords of the Fallen

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can get Plucked Eyeballs in Lords of the Fallen by avenging another player’s death through online play. To do this, look for lanterns with red moths surrounding them and Soulflay the lantern. Activating the lantern will create a trail you must follow, leading you to the enemy that killed the other player. Once you defeat the enemy and avenge the player’s death, you will be rewarded with Plucked Eyeballs.

Once you obtain Plucked Eyeballs, bring them to the Shrine of the Putrid Mother in the Umbral Realm in Skyrest to purchase a variety of rewards. You will have to avenge a ton of players’ deaths for the rarer rewards.

Related: Where to Use the Fief Key in Lords of the Fallen

How Does the Shrine of the Putrid Mother Work in Lords of the Fallen?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Shrine of the Putrid Mother has three tiers of rewards that players can acquire. As you continue to donate Plucked Eyeballs, a bar on the bottom of the shop will begin to fill up, showing you how close you are to the next tier.

The bar isn’t just a representation of how many Plucked Eyeballs you have turned in; it is the entire community of Lords of the Fallen. This means that all players playing online and turning in Plucked Eyeballs are helping fill up the progress bar. It even tells you the amount of Plucked Eyeballs the community has donated in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen!

New tiers will open with even better rewards as the progress bar fills up. These consist of valuable items, armor pieces, tincts for dying your gear, etc.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023