Lords of the Fallen has a complex world where it is easy to get lost. Along your journey, you will encounter characters that give you items and no clear clue on how to use them. The Fief Key is a good example, as it is a critical item that players need to progress further into the story. But where do you use it? This guide will cover where to use the Fief Key in Lords of the Fallen.

How to Use the Fief Key in Lords of the Fallen

After completing the Forsaken Fen level in Lords of the Fallen, players will notice that Andreas Ebb has relocated and is now inside Skyrest next to the Vestige. Exhausting his dialogue, he will hand you the Fief Key, an item necessary to continue forward. Players can use the Fief Key by warping to the Vestige of Marco the Axe and using it to unlock the large frozen door beside it.

After unlocking the frozen door, players will enter a new area covered in ice and snow called the Fief of Kinrangr. This area is arguably one of the most challenging levels as each enemy applies frostbite to the player, slowly draining health and preventing stamina from regenerating.

How to Cure Frostbite in Lords of the Fallen

To counter the frostbite enemies, make sure you have Frostbite Resistance Balm in your quick slots. Frostbite Resistance Balm is a consumable item in Lords of the Fallen that cures frostbite and provides temporary resistance against frostbite attacks. This will make it easier to manage the challenging enemies in your path.

Another way to counter frostbite is by using certain Radiant spells. One good example is Cleansing Spring, a Radiant spell that cures all status effects and status effects buildup.

The good news is that Fief of Kinrangr is the only area with enemies who inflict frostbite, meaning once you get through it, you don’t have to deal with the annoying status effect again.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023