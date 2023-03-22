Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The new World of Warcraft Dragonflight update brought to players the Zskera Vaults and its Primordial Caches. But after finding an Arcane Cache, how can you open it? Now, in order to help you unlock the full potential of your Onyx Amulet, here’s how to get the Primordial Arcane Cache and its Arcane Stone in WoW Dragonflight.

How to Get Primordial Arcane Cache in WoW Dragonflight

After entering a Zskera Vault and locating the Primordial Arcane Cache in WoW Dragonflight, you will be able to open the cache and get its contents by first getting imbued with the Reflective Arcane Ward buff. The buff is a must as it will allow you to get to the chest without being mercilessly hit by the defensive bean, which will in turn make you unable to open it.

You will be able to get the buff by interacting with the Arcane Crystal, which will also be located inside the Vaut. You will be able to differentiate the crystal from the rest given its blue color.

After getting the reflective ward buff, all you will need to do is head to the cache and then interact with it in order to open it and get its contents.

To recap, here’s how to open the Arcane Cache in WoW Dragonflight:

Enter the Zskera Vault and locate the Primordial Arcane Cache room.

After doing so, locate the room featuring the Arcane Crystal and interact with it in order to get its Reflective Arcane Ward buff.

Head back to the Primordial Arcane Cache and then interact with it in order to open it.

Each Reflective Arcana Ward buff will only last for 10 minutes so be mindful of your time after getting it.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023