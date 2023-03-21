All Forbidden Reach Dragon Glyph Locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight‘s first additional location to the Dragon Isles is The Forbidden Reach. While Dracthyr Evoker players will have had their first glimpse during their introductory questline, the island is now entirely unrestricted for all players to explore.

With a new location comes new Dragon Glyphs and Dragonriding Skills to spend them on. This guide covers all eight Dragon Glyphs discoverable in The Forbidden Reach, along with their coordinates and how to spend them.

All Forbidden Reach Dragon Glyph Locations and Coordinates

There are a total of eight Dragon Glyphs to find in The Forbidden Reach. Obtaining each one will earn you the Forbidden Reach Glyph Hunter achievement, and you’ll be able to purchase both new Dragonriding Skills — assuming you’ve collected all other Dragon Glyphs.

Using the TomTom AddOn, you can copy and paste the below coordinates to view precise directions to all Dragon Glyphs in The Forbidden Reach. You can view our screenshots below if you’re struggling to find their exact hiding spots.

/way 2151 18 13 Winglord’s Perch

/way 2151 20 91 Talon’s Watch

/way 2151 62 32 Froststone Peak

/way 2151 79 32 Dragonskull Island

/way 2151 77 56 Stormsunder Mountain

/way 2151 48 69 The Frosted Spine

/way 2151 59 65 Talonlord’s Perch

/way 2151 37 30 Caldera of the Menders

Winglord’s Perch Dragon Glyph

Winglord’s Perch is the island in the North-West corner of The Forbidden Reach map. Once there, you’ll find the Winglord’s Perch Dragon Glyph in the small ruined tower. The coordinates are 18, 13.

Talon’s Watch Dragon Glyph

Talon’s Watch is the small, unmarked island in the South-West of the Forbidden Reach map. You’ll find the Talon’s Watch Dragon Glyph at the foot of the tower. The coordinates are 20, 91.

Froststone Peak Dragon Glyph

The Frosststone Peak Dragon Glyph can be obtained by flying inside the very top of the tower looming over Froststone Vault. The Glyph itself is floating below the inner roof, where you can also find the Nidharr rare elite. The coordinates are 62, 32.

Dragonskull Island Dragon Glyph

The aptly named Dragonskull Island is the unmarked mountain range in the North-East corner of The Forbidden Reach. You’ll find the Dragonskull Island Dragon Glyph on the small patch of grass to the right of the giant protruding rocky skull. The coordinates are 79, 32.

Stormsunder Mountain Dragon Glyph

The Stormsunder Mountain Dragon Glyph can be found on the mountain overlooking Stormsunder Crater. The coordinates are 77, 55.

The Frosted Spine Dragon Glyph

On a small patch of snowy land in the Old Weyrn Grounds mountainside, you’ll find the Frosted Spine Dragon Glyph near the Storm-Bound Chest. The coordinates are 48, 69.

Talonlord’s Perch Dragon Glyph

The Talonlord’s Perch Dragon Glyph is located inside the spire of the tallest tower in Talonlord’s Perch, East of The Old Weyrn Grounds. The coordinates are 59, 66.

Caldera of the Menders Dragon Glyph

The Caldera of the Menders Dragon Glyph is inside the tower’s roof to the right of the entrance to The Support Creche in Caldera of the Menders. The coordinates are 37, 30.

How to Unlock New Dragonriding Skills in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7

To spend your Dragon Glyphs, click the Dragon Isles Summary icon and then View. You’ll be able to spend your Glyphs without visiting a Dragonriding trainer.

Ariel Halt

Ariel Halt is the fifth Dragonriding Ability you can utilize while flying. Casting it will slow your dragon down and allow you to control it tightly, which is perfect for miners and herbalists. It costs no Vigor to cast.

Airborne Recovery

Airborne Recovery is a passive Dragonriding Ability that grants the rider 1 Vigor whenever Ariel Halt is used while Thrill of the Skies is active. This allows gatherers to quickly get their mount back in the air after harvesting a node.

As fun as The Forbidden Reach is, don’t forget to pay a visit to Stormwind or Orgrimmar to earn the new Heritage Armor for Orcs and Humans. There are also some fantastic rewards waiting at The Trading Post, which you’ll be able to earn from enjoying Patch 10.0.7’s new content.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023