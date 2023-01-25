World of Warcraft: Dragonflight — Where is the Revival Catalyst and How Does It Work?

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Still hunting for that last Tier Set or Transmog Piece? The Revival Catalyst has been introduced in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight‘s 10.0.5 update, allowing players to trade their boring, regular gear for a fancy new Set Piece. However, this isn’t as simple as a straight swap from an NPC in Valdrakken, as players will need to farm a new type of currency and bring it to a location in Tyrhold. This guide covers where the Revival Catalyst is in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, how it works, and the best way to use it.

How to Unlock the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Before you can use the Catalyst of Creation in Dragonflight, you’ll need to unlock it. Head to the top of the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken, speak to Watcher Koranos, and accept the Quest Reviving the Machine. This will mark the exact location of the Revival Catalyst on your map and permanently unlock the machine once you’ve spoken to Antuka.

If Watcher Koranos appears to be missing, you can use the /reload command in your chat bar. He does tend to wander off if you have any other Quests he’s involved in. You must also complete the Campaign and reach Level 70 to receive this Quest.

Where is the Revival Catalyst?

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the Catalyst of Creation is located on the far left side of Tyrhold in Thaldraszus. The coordinates for the entrance to the room hosting the Catalyst are 59.82, 53.71. Once the initial Quest has been completed, you can utilize the Revival Catalyst Console whenever you like.

How Does the Revival Catalyst Work?

Every week, Antuka, located directly next to the Revival Catalyst Console, will offer the aptly named Quest Revival Catalyst. Completing this Quest, which requires you to complete group Dragonflight content, will reward you with a single Renascent Lifeblood. This can then be spent to transform one of your regular pieces of gear into a Set Piece from The Vault of the Incarnates.

The Set Piece you receive will equal the item offered in both stats and Item Level. Crafted Items from professions like Blacksmithing and Tailoring cannot be turned into Set Pieces, and only Head, Shoulder, Chest, Hand, and Leg pieces will receive a Tier Set bonus.

Those simply looking to Transmog some awesome-looking items from the Vault of the Incarnates are in luck. Cloaks, Belts, Bracers, and Boots can be transformed into equivalent Vault of the Incarnates gear to receive their Appearances for Transmogrification. Their stats stay exactly the same, however.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023