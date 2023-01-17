What is the Inspiration Catalyst in World of Warcraft Dragonflight?

Whether you’re playing on the Steam Deck or standard PC, the Inspiration Catalyst has been the talk of the town for some fans of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Newcomers to the game may need to be more familiar with its purpose, and we are here to help considering there is much to know about the new mechanic. Players who are currently familiar with the Creation Catalyst should understand the basic concept of what this new Catalyst does. This article will provide you with all the information regarding its purpose, release date, and the location so you can reap its benefits.

The Inspiration Catalyst in Dragonflight Explained

The Inspiration Catalyst’s primary purpose is so players can transform and convert non-set items into tier pieces of the same item level. When done correctly, bonuses will be applied to specific gear items for particular body parts, including head, shoulder, chest, hand, and leg items. While players can only convert those body parts into tier pieces, players will convert items not included in that list into transmog items.

While this can be handy while leveling up, it is essential to note that the Inspiration Catalyst will have a cap of 6 charges. Players can obtain one charge per week through teamwork, weekly challenges, and quests that include the catalyst-eligible gear. Everyone who participated in this quest and was included in the group will be granted their own charge and can use it in their own game on their own accord. This makes it easy to collect them as a team and use them at the Catalyst independently.

Location of the Inspiration Catalyst

The Inspiration Catalyst location is known to be at Tyrhold, Thaldraszus, located on the top floor of the most northern structure. Here you will contact Antuka, the Catalyst Steward, and this NPC will advise you on how to use the Inspiration Catalyst effectively. Players can go to this location and use the Inspiration Catalyst at the time of release, which is reported to be January 23 in North America and January 24 in Europe.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023