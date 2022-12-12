Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

One of the many ways World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has improved professions is the new Crafting Specialization system, which allows players to specialize in a specific part of their occupation. Tailors in particular have four specializations to choose from, unlike other professions such as Mining, which have three. With Knowledge being non-refundable, you’ll want to make the right choice from the start. In this guide, we’ll cover every Tailoring Specialization in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and which specialization you should choose to make the most gold.

What is the Best Tailoring Specialization in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Each Tailoring specialization focuses on a different part of the profession, providing certain bonuses, exclusive recipes, higher quality crafts, and other relevant bonuses. The higher your skill, the more specializations and sub-specializations you can invest in at the same time.

The Tailoring specialization you should invest in will depend on your other primary profession, as well as your overall goal. Many specializations also synergize well with each other and should be combined for the best results. Below, you can find the best builds for each Tailoring Specialization to match your crafting goals.

Tailoring Mastery Build

Tailoring Mastery focuses on improving overall skill, gathering cloth, and increasing resourcefulness. Investing 10 Knowledge into Tailoring Mastery will allow you to invest in Cloth Collection; the main focus of this build.

With 50 Knowledge spent in Cloth Collection, you will have a 50% increase in the chance to gather Wildercloth from humanoid enemies, as well as the ability for them to drop Wildercloth Bolt. This is perfect for those with Enchanting as a second Primary Profession, as it will allow you to mass-produce gear to disenchant.

Collecting all Dragon Glyphs is recommended for those that wish to farm using this build, as learning every Dragonriding Talent drastically improves your ability to travel from enemy to enemy.

After you’ve maxed out Cloth Collection, you can then invest Knowledge into any other build listed in this guide, such as Textiles to craft items you can post on the Auction House, or Draconic Needlework to unlock their exclusive materials.

Textiles Build

The Textiles Build is recommended for those that have completed their first Tailoring build or would prefer to simply list an abundance of smaller items on the Auction House.

Invest the points needed to unlock Spinning and Weaving, and then invest your knowledge into maxing out both sub-specializations. If your focus is on mass-producing bags, you can also choose Embroidery, though there are better overall options in other specializations.

Draconic Needlework

Draconic Needlework allows the Tailor to craft Chronocloth or Azureweave bolts, however, you should focus your efforts on one tree or the other after maxing out Draconic Needlework itself. This will allow for a much faster cooldown period to craft your chosen cloth, which outweighs only being able to craft one. You can eventually invest in both once one tree has been maxed out, however.

Garmentcrafting

Garmentcrafting works best when choosing a specific niche to focus on. Research what your Auction House is lacking and invest fully into that specific armor type. You can use the rest of your Knowledge to synergize with Draconic Needlework to produce high-level gear for yourself or Work Orders.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net Launcher.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022