Professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight have received a well-need overhaul, introducing brand-new features, such as Work Orders, Profession Equipment, and Resource Quality. One of the most important features, however, is the Specialisations system, which allows the crafter to spend Knowledge points on specific skills in their chosen Profession; much like Class Specialisations. In this guide, we’ll be taking a look at the Best Mining Specializations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for the most efficient gold-making.

What is The Best Mining Specialization in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The best Mining Specialization to start with in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is Mining Process. This is because each rank in Mining Process increases your efficiency, allowing you to extract more Ore from each node, and speeds up the time it takes to mine. After investing 35 Knowledge, you will be able to mine while Dragonriding, which speeds up farming sessions drastically, thus increasing the quantity of gold earned per session.

Can You Have More Than One Mining Specialization?

You can and should have more than one Mining Specialization. Once you have reached Dragon Isles Mining (50), you will be able to open either of the two remaining trees for free: Metallurgy or Mastering the Elements. Each Specialization also has Sub-Specializations in which Knowledge can be invested for further bonuses, similar to the Talent Tree system for every Class Specialisation.

Players can choose to invest in multiple Specializations, or focus solely on one Specialisation and all of its Sub-Specialization. Regardless of where you choose to spend your Knowledge, you should still choose a secondary Specialization due to the bonuses they provide, as they don’t cost anything to learn.

Which Specialization Should I Invest in?

After spending the necessary Knowledge in Mining Process to be able to mine while mounted, which Specialization you should invest in depends on your other Primary Profession, as well as the economy of your server.

For those that need an abundance of Ore, such as Blacksmiths, Metallurgy increases the amount and quality of Ore gathered from nodes. Mastering the Elements maximizes the gathering of Rousing Essences, and can even gain access to Portals between nodes, as well as special buffs from mining. Those that prefer a general buff to traditional mining can continue to invest in Mining Process.

Researching what materials are performing best on your server, or what your other Primary Profession uses to craft, is the key to choosing the best Mining Profession for your character.

How Do You Earn Knowledge?

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Profession Knowledge is gained through items granted while gathering or crafting. In the case of a Miner, these often come from mining nodes found throughout the Dragon Isles. Knowledge can also be gained via Profession Quests, the Draconic Treatise on Mining item created by Inscription, and Dusty Miner’s Notes purchasable with Artisian’s Mettle in Valdrakken.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net Launcher.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022