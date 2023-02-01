World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post Guide — Currency, Rewards, and Location(February 2023)

Everything you need to know about The Trading Post

February 1st, 2023 by Tom Cunliffe
World-of-Warcraft-Trading-Post
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Trading Post is now live in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight! Players can visit T&W in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post in Orgrimmar to purchase exclusive cosmetic items, mounts, and Battle Pets with World of Warcraft’s newest currency, Trader’s Tender. This guide contains everything you need to know about The Trading Post, including its rewards, where to find it, and how to earn its currency.

How The Trading Post Works in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World-of-Warcraft-Dragonflight-Trading-Post-Orgrimmar
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Every month, players subscribed to World of Warcraft will receive 500 Trader’s Tender from The Collector’s Cache located outside their faction’s Trading Post, which can be exchanged for exclusive rewards. These rewards rotate monthly and can include both brand-new items and older premium items previously obtainable through promotions or the Blizzard Store. Currently, discontinued items sold in the Black Market Auction house aren’t planned as Trading Post rewards.

You can also earn more currency by completing challenges in The Traveler’s Log. Only a set amount of Trader’s Tender can be earnt through The Traveler’s Log each month, so you’ll be able to take your pick on which challenges suit your everyday playstyle. Whether it’s kissing a dragon or completing Mythic+ Dungeons, there’s something there for everyone. Filling the bar found in The Traveler’s Log will also reward you with an exclusive item that also varies monthly.

Players that own World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will also receive an exclusive one-time bonus of an extra 500 Trader’s Tender as soon as they log in, along with a Feat of Strength Achievement.

Where is The Trading Post in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Alliance-Trading-Post-World-of-Warcraft
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Horde and Alliance have separate Trading Posts with the same rewards. The Alliance can find their Trading Post, T&W, in Stormwind outside the Mage District. The Horde can discover the Zen’shiri Trading Post directly next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar. The Traveler’s Log can be accessed anytime through the Adventure Guide (Shift + J).

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post Rewards February 2023

Ashadar-Harbinger-of-Dawn-Mount-WoW
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Everything in stock at World of Warcraft’s Trading Post in February 2023 can be found below. The monthly Traveler’s Log reward is the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount, which changes color depending on the time of day.

ItemItem Type
Cost		Notes
Celestial SteedMount900 Trader’s TenderPreviously a Blizzard Store exclusive.
GarrlokPet750 Trader’s TenderBrand-new ogre child model.
Ensemble: Swashbuckling Bucaneer’s SlopsArmor Set650 Trader’s TenderIncludes Chest, Feet, Waist, and Legs.
Iridescent WarcloakCloak75 Trader’s TenderAs the name suggests, this cloak has an iridescent effect.
Vagabond’s Rosey ThreadsArmor Set100 Trader’s Tender
Wanderer’s Rosey TrappingsArmor Set100 Trader’s Tender
Infiltrator’s BandolierBackpack250 Trader’s TenderThe liquid in the Bandolier continuously bubbles.
Operative BandolierBackpack250 Trader’s TenderThe liquid in the Bandolier continuously bubbles.
Rosy CorsageHand100 Trader’s Tender
Fetid BouquetHand100 Trader’s Tender
Fury of the Firelord1-Handed Mace750 Trader’s TenderUnique flail physics.
Squire’s Etched Warhammer2-Handed Mace100 Trader’s Tender
Shard of Frozen SecretsDagger200 Trader’s Tender
Azure Scalesworn LongbowBow200 Trader’s Tender
Shattered VoidspireStaff500 Trader’s TenderA purple version of the Edict of Argus staff from Hellfire Citadel.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available for PC via Battle.net

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Anime Fly Race Codes
All Scream Movies Ranked From Best to Worst
Murray Bartlett Last of Us Partner
HBO’s The Last of Us: Is Murray Bartlett Married or Does He Have a Partner?
Roblox EarthScape Tycoon Codes