World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post Guide — Currency, Rewards, and Location(February 2023)

The Trading Post is now live in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight! Players can visit T&W in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post in Orgrimmar to purchase exclusive cosmetic items, mounts, and Battle Pets with World of Warcraft’s newest currency, Trader’s Tender. This guide contains everything you need to know about The Trading Post, including its rewards, where to find it, and how to earn its currency.

How The Trading Post Works in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Every month, players subscribed to World of Warcraft will receive 500 Trader’s Tender from The Collector’s Cache located outside their faction’s Trading Post, which can be exchanged for exclusive rewards. These rewards rotate monthly and can include both brand-new items and older premium items previously obtainable through promotions or the Blizzard Store. Currently, discontinued items sold in the Black Market Auction house aren’t planned as Trading Post rewards.

You can also earn more currency by completing challenges in The Traveler’s Log. Only a set amount of Trader’s Tender can be earnt through The Traveler’s Log each month, so you’ll be able to take your pick on which challenges suit your everyday playstyle. Whether it’s kissing a dragon or completing Mythic+ Dungeons, there’s something there for everyone. Filling the bar found in The Traveler’s Log will also reward you with an exclusive item that also varies monthly.

Players that own World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will also receive an exclusive one-time bonus of an extra 500 Trader’s Tender as soon as they log in, along with a Feat of Strength Achievement.

Where is The Trading Post in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The Horde and Alliance have separate Trading Posts with the same rewards. The Alliance can find their Trading Post, T&W, in Stormwind outside the Mage District. The Horde can discover the Zen’shiri Trading Post directly next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar. The Traveler’s Log can be accessed anytime through the Adventure Guide (Shift + J).

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post Rewards February 2023

Everything in stock at World of Warcraft’s Trading Post in February 2023 can be found below. The monthly Traveler’s Log reward is the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount, which changes color depending on the time of day.

Cost Notes Celestial Steed Mount 900 Trader’s Tender Previously a Blizzard Store exclusive. Garrlok Pet 750 Trader’s Tender Brand-new ogre child model. Ensemble: Swashbuckling Bucaneer’s Slops Armor Set 650 Trader’s Tender Includes Chest, Feet, Waist, and Legs. Iridescent Warcloak Cloak 75 Trader’s Tender As the name suggests, this cloak has an iridescent effect. Vagabond’s Rosey Threads Armor Set 100 Trader’s Tender Wanderer’s Rosey Trappings Armor Set 100 Trader’s Tender Infiltrator’s Bandolier Backpack 250 Trader’s Tender The liquid in the Bandolier continuously bubbles. Operative Bandolier Backpack 250 Trader’s Tender The liquid in the Bandolier continuously bubbles. Rosy Corsage Hand 100 Trader’s Tender Fetid Bouquet Hand 100 Trader’s Tender Fury of the Firelord 1-Handed Mace 750 Trader’s Tender Unique flail physics. Squire’s Etched Warhammer 2-Handed Mace 100 Trader’s Tender Shard of Frozen Secrets Dagger 200 Trader’s Tender Azure Scalesworn Longbow Bow 200 Trader’s Tender Shattered Voidspire Staff 500 Trader’s Tender A purple version of the Edict of Argus staff from Hellfire Citadel.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available for PC via Battle.net

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023