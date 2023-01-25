World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Storm’s Fury Guide – Start Times, Location, and How to Complete

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Travel through time and combat the Primalists in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight‘s newest world event, Storm’s Fury. This event is a fantastic way to gear up freshly leveled alts and earn Essence of the Storm, which can be used to purchase exclusive items, such as the Skyskin Hornstrider mount. This guide will cover everything you need to know about Storm’s Fury, including its location, rewards, and start times.

Storm’s Fury Start Times and Location in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Storm’s Fury Start Time

Storm’s Fury takes place every five hours in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. When the event is available, it will appear as a World Quest in Thaldraszus. Before your first event, you’ll also need to seek out Zawarudu atop the Seat of the Aspects. And yes, that absolutely is a JoJo reference. He can be found at 63.52, 48.19 in Valdrakken. While there, don’t forget to pick up the final Challenge of Tyr and Revival Catalyst quests, too.

Storm’s Fury Location

Unlike the Dragonbane Keep and Community Feast events, Storm’s Fury technically doesn’t take place in the Dragon Isles itself. Instead, you’ll be going back to the future. A very specific future.

To participate in Storm’s Fury, you’ll need to enter the Portal to Primalist Future located in the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus. For TomTom users, the exact coordinates for the portal are 59.83, 82.23.

What is the Storm’s Fury Event in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

In the Storm’s Fury, you’ll be fighting the Primalists in the Dragonflight’s Primalist Future sub-zone. Four portals will spawn when the event is active, along with waves of Primalist enemies. Everyone’s goal is to defend these four portals by standing near them and slaying any Primalists that dare to come close.

Portals will close once captured, but that doesn’t mean you can sprint to the next. If left undefended, the Primalists can retake portals and reset your progress. Once all four portals are closed, the Elemental boss in the center of the zone becomes attachable. Once this boss has been defeated, the event ends, and everyone will receive their rewards.

Freezing and Warmth

All players participating in Storm’s Fury will find themselves affected with a Freezing debuff, which deals stacking damage to players over time. To counteract this, you’ll need to build up Warmth buffs by huddling near heat sources scattered throughout the area. You can also purchase your own Field Deployable Heat Source from Tarnormu during the event. Stacking Warmth will prevent you from Freezing in the first place, so make sure you’re regularly topping up.

Storm’s Fury Rewards

Essence of the Storm received from participating in Storm’s Fury can be spent alongside Elemental Overflow to purchase exclusive rewards from Brendormi in the Primalist Future.

Completing the event itself rewards you with an Epic Glowing Primalist Cache, which can contain Essence of the Storm, Storm Sigil, Supplies, Gold, and gear. Every subsequent completion will reward a Rare version of the cache until the next weekly reset.

A complete list of purchasable items can be found below:

Item Description Cost Chasing Storm A Toy that summons a mini storm. 75 Essence of the Storm, 1200 Elemental Overflow Time-Lost Vorquin Foal A Vorquin Battle Pet with a bronze color scheme. 105 Essence of the Storm, 1500 Elemental Overflow Skyskin Hornstrider A blue Hornstrider Mount. 150 Essence of the Storm, 3000 Elemental Overflow Heat of Primal Winter An Item Level 389 Necklace (Haste/Mastery) that can summon a Warmth-generating bonfire. 30 Essence of the Storm, 750 Elemental Overflow Bronze Band of Destinies An Item level 389 Ring (Mastery/Versatility) that automatically removes a single stack of Freezing every 11 seconds. 23 Essence of the Storm, 525 Elemental Overflow Chronologically Unstable Loop An Item Level 389 Ring (Haste/Critical Strike) that automatically removes a single stack of Freezing every 11 seconds. 23 Essence of the Storm, 525 Elemental Overflow Sands of Temporal Perfection An Item level 389 Trinket (primary stat) that can cause abilities to summon a Temporal Pocket, which temporarily increases Haste and Movement speed. 45 Essence of the Storm, 1000 Elemental Overflow.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available exclusively for PC via Battle.net.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023