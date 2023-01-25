Fastest Way to Complete Fifth Challenge of Tyr: Ingenuity in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Along with the long-awaited Revival Catalyst, the fifth and final Challenge of Tyr quest has been released in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight‘s 10.0.5 update. Fifth Challenge of Tyr: Ingenuity involves the player attuning a Power Core by “zapping” Elite enemies in Tyrhold, a location with a terrible respawn rate for Elite enemies. This guide details the fastest way to attune Irideus’ Power Core and complete Fifth Challenge of Tyr: Ingenuity in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to save you time and frustration.

Fastest Method to Complete Fifth Challenge of Tyr: Ingenuity in Dragonflight

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Custodial Protectors and Tyrhold Watchers in Tyrhold will provide Quest progress for Fifth Challenge of Tyr: Ingenuity. These NPCs have a poor respawn rate, and the sheer number of other players can mean they’re dead within seconds of spawning. Thankfully, the Maiden NPCs in the area provide the fastest possible method to complete this Quest.

As NPCs required to complete other Quests, the Maidens found in Tyrhold have the fastest respawn rate of any Elite enemy in the area: a single minute. Standing in their spawn area and clicking them every time they spawn will complete Fifth Challenge of Tyr: Igenuity is, by far, the quickest way to achieve this final challenge.

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

The ideal NPC to carry out this method is the Maiden of Patience, located at coordinates 57, 63. Since this is the NPC most utilized by other players aware of this method, she will die faster and allow another carbon copy to take her place. Simply right-click her as soon as she spawns, and you’ll receive a tidy 20% progress. As a bonus, Malfunctioning Protectors can also spawn nearby.

Once you’ve attuned Irideus’ Power Core, return to the Maiden of Inspiration in Valdrakken to create another Spark of Ingenuity for all your crafting purposes. This will also unlock the engine’s “full potential” and allow you to receive Sparks of Ingenuity from defeating powerful enemies each week.

What to Do If Your Fifth Challenge of Tyr: Ingenuity Progress isn’t Counting

Using Irideus’ Power Core on an Elite enemy causes them to shrink and weaken. If you come across an NPC that has already been shrunk, you will not be able to use your Power Core to gain Quest credit. You can, however, use the item simultaneously as other players, which is a factor in making the Maiden of Inspiration the fastest method to complete the Fifth Challenge of Tyr.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC via Battle.net.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023