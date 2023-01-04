How to Participate in the Community Feast (Soup) in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Community Feast is one of three world events in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Every three and a half hours, the fabulous Big Kinook whips out his soup pot and seeks the aid of adventurers across the Dragon Isles to produce a delicious broth. Whether you’re looking to earn some Iskaara Tuskarr Reputation, complete a weekly quest, or are just a massive fan of soup: this guide contains everything you need to know about Community Feasts, including how to participate in them, when they begin, and what rewards you can earn.

How to Participate in the Community Feast and Make Soup in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Community Feasts occur every three and a half hours in the village of Iskaara in The Azure Span. To participate in a Community Feast, stand next to the Communal Pot at the south end of the town (13, 48) and wait for your orders from Big Kinook. You must be at least Renown 3 with the Iskaara Tuskarr to participate. The hook icon in the corner of the map when clicking on The Azure Span will indicate when a Community Feast is about to occur or when one is in progress.

Once the Community Feast has begun, you and all other players in the area will receive specific orders from Big Kinook. You’ll know when an order has been given to you by the chef hat icon on your screen and the objective changing on the right side of the UI. Clicking the icon will cause your character to blurt out the phrase “Yes chef!” which allows you to perform your allocated task. Get used to seeing that phrase cried hundreds of times throughout.

Completing tasks will add Aroma to the pot, increasing the quality of the soup. The higher the quality, the better the buff after the event. You do not need to complete tasks to earn reputation; you can simply AFK next to the pot, open up your Steam Deck, and let other players do the dirty work for you. Completing tasks will contribute towards the weekly Community Feast quest, however, which can be obtained from Pleequi next to the Communal Pot when the event is active.

Bisquius will also spawn when the soup is complete, which can be killed for various random rewards. If you plan to go AFK during the event, ensure that you return just before the fifteen-minute mark.

Community Feast Rewards

Completing tasks during a Community Feast in Dragonflight will earn you 25 Iskaara Tuskarr Reputation per task, while the weekly quest awards 500, along with a Supply-Laden Soup Pot, which can contain the following:

A piece of gear that scales with your current Item Level

Primal Chaos

Various cooking reagents

1-3 Dragon Isles Artifact and/or Sacred Tuskarr Totem

and/or Recipe: Gral’s Reverence (Feast)

All players can also click on the Communal Pot to try your expertly crafted soup, which grants the Spirit of Sharing buff, increasing Versatility and health upon a killing blow. After all, what’s the point of making soup if you can’t eat it?

Community Feast Timer

Unfortunately, there is no official Community Feast timer in-game. It’s worth noting the time when participating in a Community Feast, so you can work out when the next event is available. For users of the WeakAuras AddOn, importing Tama’s Dragonflight Helper will provide you with an accurate timer for Community Feasts, as well as the Siege on Dragonbane Keep.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023