How to Complete Siege on Dragonbane Keep in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Siege of Dragonbane Keep is a world event featured in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in which the player must aid the Obsidian Outcasts in reclaiming their home from the Djaradin. Similarly to Great Hunts and Community Feasts, the event happens in real-time and any player in the area can participate and earn rewards.

At the end of the Siege, once Dragonbane Keep has been reclaimed, all players will receive a Dragonbane Keep Strongbox containing supplies, gold, Valdrakken Accord reputation, and even Epic Gear. This guide will explain how to start Siege on Dragonbane Keep and complete the To Dragonbane Keep! quest.

How to Start the Siege on Dragonbane Keep

Opening the map (M), selecting The Waking Shores, and hovering over the hunting horn icon will allow you to see the current status of the Siege on Dragonbane Keep. The event is only available every 2 hours and will become inactive as soon as the first group of players has completed it.

This can be confusing, as the map icon will display “The Obsidian Outcasts are attempting to take Dragonbane Keep. Assistance is Required,” even if the event has already been completed during its active hour. You can participate in the Siege on Dragonbane Keep partway through without any penalty, but the event will cease server wide once Inferna the Bound has been slain.

You can start Siege on Dragonbane Keep by talking to Boss (and his adorable hornswog, Beef) at coordinates (30, 77) in The Waking Shores. Once any player has initiated the Siege, the event will begin for every player in the area. Be careful when Dragonriding near the area, as the djaradin will eventually shoot your dragon down. Making sure your Dragonriding Skills are fully upgraded will allow you to reach the area in plenty of time, even from areas like Valdrakken.

Siege on Dragonbane Keep Requirements

Before you can participate in Siege on Dragonbane Keep, you will need Renown 5 with the Valdrakken Accord on at least one of your characters. This is when you first receive the To Dragonbane Keep! quest from Herald Flaps. To Dragonbake Keep! is a “breadcrumb” quest, which exists solely to guide players to content. It does not need to be completed to progress the campaign, but it does reward extra reputation.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available on PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net Launcher.

