Where is the Black Market Auction House in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Screenshot via Blizzard

Looking to splash the cash you’ve made from professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? The Black Market Auction House offers ultra-rare items, including mounts, pets, and transmog items that are no longer obtainable via any other method. Madam Goya and her shady shenanigans have been afoot in World of Warcraft since Mists of Pandaria, but where can you find access to the Black Market in Dragonflight? The answer is much closer than you think.

Black Market Auction House Location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot via Blizzard

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the Black Market is located underneath Valdrakken in an area known as The Petitioner’s Corner. For users of the TomTom AddOn, the exact location of the entrance is 34.73, 60.43.

The easiest way to reach the Black Market is to head to Little Scales Daycare in the Western part of Valdrakken. Hop on your drake, swoop down from the edge, and immediately turn around to find a building hidden within the cliffside. The entrance is guarded by two Dracthyr, though they may not have loaded in before you’ve hit the ground, depending on your graphics settings.

Screenshot via Blizzard

Players that have held on to the Encrypted Black Market Radio from Battle for Azeroth can still use the item to access the Black Market from anywhere they choose in Dragonflight.

How to Purchase from the Black Market Auction House

To buy something from the Black Market Auction House, enter the Black Market and speak to Madam Goya in the back of the establishment. This will bring up an interface similar to the regular Auction House in which you can bid for any items listed. Although you will be bidding against real players, the items sold here are not listed by real people.

Bidding starts anywhere from 1 gold to 20,000, though the number can (and will) rise as more players bid on the item. Well-sought-after items, such as discontinued mounts, can sell for hundreds of millions of gold. Black Market listings are Realm-based, meaning you will only compete against others from your specific Realm.

If you are lucky (and wealthy) enough to win a Black Market auction, you will receive an in-game mail with your item. Bind-on-Pickup rules apply, so make sure you’ve bid on the correct character you want to use the item on.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available for PC via Battle.net

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023