WoW Dragonflight Update 10.0.7: Full Patch Notes Listed (March 2023)

Image: Blizzard

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 is set to go live any day now, and as is tradition, Blizzard has released the patch notes for the update. Alongside introducing a new region and quests, Patch 10.0.7 is making a few alterations to pre-existing class abilities and other gameplay features. Here’s an overview of the patch notes for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Path 10.0.7.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Forbidden Reach

Image: Blizzard

The main selling point of Patch 10.0.7 is the re-introduction of the Forbidden Reach, an island off the coast of the Dragon Isles that served as the starting zone for the Dracthyr playable race. Once exclusive to the Dracthyr starting questline, the Forbidden Reaches will now be accessible to all races through dragon-riding. On top of that, Patch 10.0.7 will introduce new quests and NPCs that will reveal what’s become of the Forbidden Reach after the fall of the Primal Incarnate Raszageth.

Winterpelt Furbolg Faction

Image: Blizzard

Located in the isolated Winterpelt Hollow in the northeastern corner of the Azure Span, the Winterbelt Firbolg are white-furred Furbolg who speak a unique and indecipherable language. While the Winterpelt Furbolg Tribe was first introduced in Path 10.0.5, Patch 10.0.7 will introduce a new questline centered around the player’s efforts to learn the Winterpelt Firbulg’s language and gain their trust.

The Monk Class Has Expanded To New Races

Image: Blizzard

After the launch of Patch 10.0.7, the Monk class first introduced in World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria will become available for the Goblin, Lightforged Draenei, and Worgan playable races. To celebrate, NPc Monks representing all three races will be featured in the Alliance and Horde capitals of Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

Human and Orc Heritage Armor Sets

Image: Blizzard

Heritage Armor is a long-running tradition in World of Warcraft, and Patch 10.0.7 is finally allowing the pair of races that started it all to get their own. By completing the quests “An Urgent Matter” and “A People in Need of Healing”, players will be able to acquire a Heritage Armor set for Humans and Orcs

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Class Changes

DEATH KNIGHT Frost Remorseless Winter has been removed from the talent tree and now learned at level 19. Might of the Frozen Wastes has been removed from the talent tree and now learned at level 25. Frostreaper has been removed from the talent tree and now learned at level 28. New Talent: Fatal Fixation – Killing Machine can stack up to 1 additional time. Replaces Frostreaper on the talent tree. Biting Cold has moved to Remorseless Winter’s old position in the Frost specialization tree. Everfrost has moved to Biting Cold’s old position in the Frost specialization tree. Obliteration now causes Soul Reaper to also grant Killing Machine and have a chance to generate a Rune during Pillar of Frost Breath of Sindragosa damage has been increased by 25% and Runic Power spent per second increased to 18 (was 16). Frost Strike damage increased by 10% and Runic Power cost increased to 30 (was 25). Unholy Epidemic has swapped places with Unholy Blight within the talent tree. Pestilence implementation has been updated to better reflect the functionality of the tooltip. Rotten Touch duration increased to 10 seconds (was 6 seconds). Runic Mastery now also increases Runic Corruption’s Rune regeneration rate by an additional 10/20%. Commander of the Dead has been updated to always buff your nearby Gargoyle (or Dark Arbiter) and Army of the Dead Ghouls for 30 seconds after using Dark Transformation. Harbinger of Doom now also increases the damage of your next Death Coil by 20% or Epidemic by 10%. Pestilent Pustules has been removed from the Unholy specialization tree. Defile is no longer a choice node with Unholy Pact and has replaced Pestilent Pustules within the specialization tree. Defile now works with the Pestilence talent. Defile now has additional functionality – If an enemy is inside Defile, it grants 1% Mastery every second, stacking up to 8% Mastery. Ruptured Viscera now has a 25% chance to apply a Festering Wound to enemies struck by the explosion. Ruptured Viscera damage increased by 10%. Feasting Strike now also has a 15% chance to grant Runic Corruption. Commander of the Dead no longer only affects nearby Army of the Dead ghouls or Summon Gargoyle and should apply to any summoned ghoul or gargoyle regardless of their distance from you.

DEMON HUNTER

Reduced the range that Fodder to the Flame demons can spawn by 20%.

The Demon Soul generated upon killing a Fodder to the Flame demon will now land in front it (towards the Demon Hunter), whenever possible. Havoc Blind Fury now increases Eye Beam damage and duration by 10%/20% (was duration only by 25%/50%). Improved Fel Rush and the choice node of Desperate Instincts/Netherwalk have swapped locations in the specialization tree. Furious Throws and Fel Eruption have swapped locations in the specialization tree. Vengeance Reduced the health of Fodder to the Flame demons by 20%.

DRUID

Protector of the Pack’s cap now stores up to 400% of the Druid’s spell power for Balance, Feral, and Guardian and 300% spell power for Restoration (was 240% for all specializations). Balance Stellar Flare now has an additional effect – If dispelled, causes a Star Burst to crash into the dispeller, dealing damage and knocking them back. Feral Merciless Claws now increases the damage of Swipe and Brutal Slash by 15% (was 10%) Berserk: Frenzy now bleeds targets for 100% of damage dealt by combo point generators during Berserk (was 125%). Shred, Swipe, Brutal Slash, and Thrash damage increased by 6%. Guardian Thorns of Iron has been redesigned – When you cast Ironfur, also deal Physical damage equal to 30% of your armor, split among enemies within 12 yards. Damage reduced above 4 applications. Restoration New Talent: Tranquil Mind – Increases Omen of Clarity’s chance to activate Clearcasting to 5% and Clearcasting can stack 1 additional time. New Talent: Deep Focus – When Moonfire, Rake, Rip, or Rejuvenation are active on a single target, their effects are increased 40%. Embrace of the Dream now also triggers on targets with the Regrowth heal over time effect. Regenerative Heartwood now also extends the duration of Ironbark by 4 seconds. Improved Wild Growth has moved to a new location one slot to the right. Cultivation has moved to Improved Wild Growth’s previous location. Nourish has moved to Cultivation’s previous location. Tranquil Mind occupies Nourish’s previous location. The Forest’s Flow/Wild Synthesis choice node has moved to a new location directly below Nourish’s new location. Embrace of the Dream and Budding Leaves have swapped locations. Germination and Power of the Archdruid have swapped locations. Invigorate is no longer on a choice node with Power of the Archdruid and has moved locations to directly beneath Overgrowth. Power of the Archdruid is now on a choice node with Undergrowth. Circle of Life and Death is now on a choice node with Deep Focus.

EVOKER

Dracthyr’s racial ability Chosen Identity will now also cause Dracthyr to automatically assume their Visage form when they resurrect.

Dracthyr now know the Aerial Halt ability, like Dragonriding drakes, that allows them to significantly reduce their forward movement.

Draconic Legacy now increases Stamina by 3%/6% (was 2%/4%).

Foci of Life has been redesigned – Renewing Blaze restores you more quickly, causing damage you take to be healed back over 4 seconds.

Ancient Flame has been redesigned – Casting Emerald Blossom or Verdant Embrace reduces the cast time of your next Living Flame by 40%.

Ancient Flame has been moved to Roar of Exhilaration’s location in the talent tree.

Roar of Exhilaration has been removed. Devastation Verdant Embrace healing increased by 35%. Preservation Ouroboros has been redesigned – Casting Echo increases the healing of your next Emerald Blossom by 15% 30% , stacking up to 10 5 times (was Emerald Blossom and Dream Breath increase healing of Echo). Fluttering Seedlings healing increased by 20%. Temporal Anomaly absorption value reduced by 20%. Resonating Sphere now applies Echo to the first 4 allies hit (was 6 allies). Temporal Compression can now be gained from casting Tip the Scales. Empowered spells cast with Tip the Scales no longer consume stacks of Temporal Compression.

HUNTER

Serpent Sting damage increased by 25%. Death Chakram damage increased by 100%. Rejuvenating Winds now also increases maximum health by 4% per rank. Beast Mastery Kill Command damage increased by 25%. Barbed Shot damage increased by 25%. Stomp damage increased by 25%. Cobra Shot damage increased by 50%. Marksmanship Arcane Shot damage increased by 25%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Chimaera Shot damage increased by 25%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Multi-Shot damage increased by 15%. Steady Focus and Tactical Reload have swapped spots back to their pre-10.0.5 spots. A few talent connections have been adjusted.

MONK Mistweaver Thunder Focus Tea now causes Enveloping Mist to become instant cast in addition to its current effect. Sheilun’s Gift now triggers Mastery: Gust of Mist exclusively onto its primary target. Sheilun’s Gift healing increased by 10%. New Talent: Legacy of Wisdom – Sheilun’s Gift heals 2 additional allies and its cast time is reduced by 0.5 seconds. Shaohao’s Lessons now displays a tracking buff indicating which Lesson will be learned on the next Sheilun’s Gift cast. Zen Pulse no longer requires an enemy to be present to be cast. Fixed an issue that caused Zen Pulse to not function with in-game mouseover settings. Enveloping Breath has been renamed to Empowered Celestial. Empowered Celestial – While active, Yu’lon and Chi’Ji heal up to 6 nearby targets with Enveloping Breath when you cast Enveloping Mist, healing over 7 seconds, and increasing the healing they receive from you by 10%. When activated, Yu’lon and Chi’Ji apply Chi Cocoons to 5 targets within 40 yards, absorbing damage for 10 seconds. Enveloping Breath is now visible on raid frames. Lesson of Fear now increases Haste by 20% (was 25%). Sheilun’s Gift healing increased by 20% (was 10%). Enveloping Mist healing increased by 10%. Enveloping Mists applied by Misty Peaks may now be extended by Rising Mist up to 2 additional seconds (was 6). Empowered Celestial has been renamed to Celestial Harmony. Sheilun’s Gift’s clouds now reset upon raid boss encounters end and Mythic+ start. Windwalker New Talent: Skytouch – Tiger Palm applies an effect which increases your critical strike chance by 50% for 6 seconds on the target. This effect cannot be applied more than once every 1 minute per target. Inner Peace’s maximum Energy Bonus increased to 30 (was 10). Inner Peace now also increases Tiger Palm damage by 10%. Rising Star now increases Rising Sun Kick damage by 3/6% (was 5/10%). Rising Star now increases Rising Sun Kick’s critical strike damage by 6/12%. Faeline Harmony’s damage and healing bonus increased to 10% (was 8%).

PALADIN

Seal of Mercy is now a 1 rank talent (was 2).

Divine Toll and Divine Resonance have been added to the class tree.

Removed Seraphim and Sanctified Wrath talents from the class tree.

Retribution Aura has been redesigned – now grants 5% increased damage and healing for 10 seconds to all party or raid members whenever a party or raid member within 40 yards takes more than 50% of their health in damage. This can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Class tree pathing has been adjusted: Moved Cleanse up to row 2. Moved Obduracy up to row 2. Rebuke and Greater Judgment moved up a row. Fist of Justice moved to row 4. Turn Evil moved up to row 2. Seal of Might moved up to row 8. Seal of Alacrity moved up to row 8. Obduracy moved moved before initial 8-point gate. Judgment of Light moved below 20-point gate

Aspirations of Divinity, Seal of Reprisal, and Seal of Clarity removed from Paladin class tree.

Added Faith’s Armor and Strength of Conviction to the Paladin class tree.

New Talent: Justification – Judgment damage increased by 10%.

New Talent: Punishment – Successfully interrupting an enemy with Rebuke casts an extra Crusader Strike.

New Talent: Lightforged Blessing – Divine Storm heals you and up to 4 nearby allies for 5% of maximum health.

New Talent: Crusader’s Reprieve – Your Crusader Strike and auto-attack range is increased by 3 yards and using Crusader Strike heals you for 2% of your maximum health.

New Talent: Faith’s Armor – Word of Glory grants 20% bonus armor for 4.5 seconds.

New Talent: Sanctified Plates – Armor increased by 20%, Stamina increased by 10%, and damage taken from area of effects attacks reduced by 10%.

New Talent: Strength of Conviction – While in your Consecration, your Shield of the Righteous and Word of Glory have 10% per rank increased damage and healing. 2 Ranks.

Seal of Might has been adjusted – Mastery increased by 2% per rank and Strength/Intellect increased by 2% per rank.

Seal of Alacrity has been adjusted – Haste increased by 2% per rank and Judgment cooldown reduced by 0.5 seconds per rank. 2 Ranks.

Seal of the Crusader has been redesigned – Your auto attacks now deal additional Holy damage (was: Your attacks have a chance to cause your target to take 3% increased Holy damage for 5 seconds.)

Quickened Invocations has been adjusted – Divine Toll’s cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds.

Judgment of Light has been adjusted – Judgment causes the next 5 successful attacks against the target to heal the attacker.

Seal of Mercy reduced from 2 ranks to 1 rank.

Seal of the Crusader has been redesigned – Your auto attacks deal additional damage as Holy damage.

Of Dusk and Dawn has been redesigned – When you cast 3 Holy power generating ability, you gain Blessing of Dawn. When you consume Blessing of Dawn, you gain Blessing of Dust. Blessing of Dawn has been redesigned – Your next Holy Power spending ability deals 20% additional increased damage healing. This effect stacks. Blessing of Dusk has been redesigned – Damage taken reduced by 5% for 10 seconds.

New Talent: Fading Light – Blessing of Dawn increases the damage and healing of your next Holy Power spending ability by an additional 10%. Blessing of Dusk causes your Holy Power generating abilities to also grant and absorb shield for 20% of damage or healing dealt.

Seal of Order has been redesigned – Blessing of Dawn increases the damage and healing of your next Holy Power spending ability by an additional 10%. Blessing of Dusk increases your armor by 10% and your Holy Power generating abilities cool down 10% faster.

Holy Avenger, Sanctified Wrath, Seraphim, Seal of Reprisal, Aspiration of Divinity, Hallowed Ground, and Seal of Clarity have been removed from the talent tree.

Seal of the Templar has been removed from the talent tree and its effect built into Crusader Aura.

Recompense can no longer critically strike.

Crusader Aura now additionally increases the ranges of Rebuke, Hammer of Justice, Templar’s Verdict, and Crusader Strike/Hammer of the Righteous by 3 yards.

Seasoned Warhorse duration increased to 2 seconds (was 1 second).

Righteous Protector is now a 1 rank talent, granting 3 seconds of cooldown reduction.

Divine Shield now also prevents movement forces (such as pushbacks) from affecting you.

Divine Steed has been adjusted – No longer on the global cooldown and now lasts an additional second.

Blessing of Dawn’s maximum stacks are now 2 (was 4).

Eye of Tyr moved to Row 9.

Inmost Light moved to Row 10.

Switched positions of Fist of Justice and Repentance/Blinding Light nodes on the talent tree.

Switched positions of Turn Evil and Obduracy on the talent tree.

Unbound Freedom is now located on the class tree for Retribution specialization only.

Healing Hands is now located on the class tree for Retribution specialization only.

Zealot’s Paragon has been removed from the talent tree for Retribution specialization only.

New Talent: Vengeful Wrath – Hammer of Wrath always critically strikes. This talent is located on the Class tree for Retribution specialization only.

Added Hammer of the Righteous and Blessed Hammer to Crusader’s Reprieve. Blessed Hammer only heals, does not have increased range.

Added support for Shield of the Righteous in Lightforged Blessing.

Fading Light now has a healing cap of 30% maximum health.

Fading Light should now correctly trigger off of Hammer of Wrath and Blessed Hammer.

Fixed an issue causing Seal of Might to grant an incorrect amount of primary stat.

Fixed an issue causing causing Justification to increase Judgment for Protection specialization by more than intended.

Fixed an issue with Seal of Alacrity’s judgment cooldown reduction value.

Retribution Aura has been redesigned – When any party or raid member within 40 yards takes more than 30% of their health in damage in a single hit, each member gains 5% increased damage and healing, decaying over 30 seconds. This cannot occur within 30 seconds of the aura being applied.

Wake of Ashes, Execution Sentence and Final Reckoning now contribute to Blessing of Dawn if they are providing Holy Power.

Various abilities are no longer providing extra triggers for Blessing of Dawn.

Various abilities no longer incorrectly benefit from the damage bonus provided by Blessing of Dawn.

Unbreakable Spirit’s tooltip now correctly calls out both Divine Protection and Shield of Vengeance.

Fixed an issue causing Sanctified Plates to grant zero extra health.

Punishment now triggers Crusader Strike correctly.

Lightforged Blessing’s healing effect now appears in the combat log as Lightforged Blessing rather than Healing Burst.

Lightforged Blessing now heals for 3% of maximum health (was 5%).

Divine Purpose no longer interacts with Execution Sentence.

Crusader Aura no longer grants extended ranges. Holy Aura Mastery’s Retribution Aura interaction has been redesigned – Now increases healing by 15% while Retribution Aura’s effect is active. Divine Toll and Divine Resonance have been removed from the specialization tree. Sanctified Wrath now occupies Divine Toll’s previous location. Added a connection between Sanctified Wrath and Glimmer. Fixed an issue with Dusk and Dawn causing it to fail to trigger Dawn for Holy specialization. Protection Faith in the Light’s block chance increased to 15/30% (was 5/10%). Focused Enmity has been redesigned – When Avenger’s Shield strikes a single enemy, it deals additional Holy damage. Corrected a tooltip error with Light of the Titan’s heal over time effect. Sanctified Wrath has been added to the Protection tree. Talents positioned around the 20 point gate have been adjusted. Spellwarding has been moved below the 20 point gate. Strength in Conviction and Faith in the Light have swapped locations in the Protection tree. Faith’s Armor is now a 2-rank talent and now causes Shield of the Righteous to grant additional armor. Faith’s Armor and Strength of Conviction have moved to the Paladin class tree (was in the Protection talent tree). Seal of Reprisal has moved to the Protection talent tree (was in the Paladin class tree). Seal of Reprisal’s damage bonus increased to 20%. New Talent: Seal of Charity – When you cast Word of Glory on anyone not yourself, you also heal yourself for 50% of the healing done. Resolute Defender is now a 2-rank talent (1/2 seconds of cooldown reduction on Ardent Defender and Divine Shield). Faith’s Armor back to 1 rank and moved above the 20-point gate. Strength in Conviction has moved back above the 20-point gate and is in a different location. New Talent: Inmost Light – Eye of Tyr deals 300% increased damage and has 15% reduced cooldown. Uther’s Counsel moved below 20-point gate and is now a 2-rank talent. Replaced Improved Lay on Hands with Tirion’s Devotion. Seal of Charity can no longer critically strike and should not double-dip on Versatility. Fixed an issue causing Uther’s Counsel to grant incorrect cooldown reduction at Rank 2. Fixed an issue with Final Stand causing a delay between Divine Shield activating and the taunt effect being applied. Fixed an issue with Incandescence causing it to incorrectly damage Explosive orbs. Retribution A major rework to Retribution Paladin is underway and more changes will be coming in future PTR builds. Divine Protection is now granted when choosing Retribution specialization. Retribution specialization gains Blessing of Freedom as a starting talent. New Talent: Swift Justice – Reduces the cooldown of Judgement by 2 seconds and Crusader Strike by 2 seconds. New Talent: Light of Justice – Reduces the cooldown of Blade of Justice by 2 seconds. New Talent: Improved Blade of Justice – Blade of Justice now has 2 charges. New Talent: Light’s Celerity – Flash of Light casts instantly, its healing done is increased by 50%, but it now has a 6 second cooldown. New Talent: Guided Prayer – When your health is brought below 25%, you instantly cast a free Word of Glory at 100% effectiveness on yourself. Cannot occur more than once every 60 seconds. New Talent: Unbound Freedom – Blessing of Freedom increases movement speed by 30%, and you gain Blessing of Freedom when cast on a friendly target. New Talent: Righteous Cause – Templar’s Verdict, Final Verdict, and Justicar’s Vengeance have a 25% chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice. New Talent: Jurisdiction – Final Verdict and Blade of Justice deal 10% increased damage. The range of Final Verdict and Blade of Justice is increased to 20 yards. New Talent: Judgment of Justice – Judgment deals 10% increased damage, increases your movement speed by 10% for 5 seconds, and slows enemies by 30% for 15 seconds. New Talent: Zealot’s Fervor – Auto-attack speed increased by 20%. New Talent: Improved Judgment – Judgment now has 2 charges. New Talent Version: Boundless Judgment – Judgment generates 1 additional Holy Power. New Talent: Teaching of the Light – Not fully implemented more details to come. New Talent: Inquisitor’s Ire – Every 3 seconds, gain 5% increased damage to your next Divine Storm, stacking up to 10 times. New Talent: Blade of Vengeance – Blade of Justice now hits nearby enemies for damage. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. New Talent: Crusading Strike – Crusader Strike replaces your auto-attacks. New Talent: Blessed Hammers – Throws a Blessed Hammer that Spirals outward, dealing Holy damage to enemies. Generates 1 Holy Power. Replaces Crusader Strike. New Talent: Heart of the Crusader – Crusader Strike and auto-attacks deal 10% increased damage and have a 10% increased critical strike chance. New Talent: Blessed Champion – Crusader Strike hits an additional 2 targets for 85% damage. 2 ranks. New Talent: Divine Hammer – Divine Hammers spin around you damaging enemies within 8 yards for Holy damage over 9 seconds. Generates 1 Holy Power. Replaces Consecration. New Talent: Adjudication – Critical strike chance increased by 2%. Hammer of Wrath has a 5% increased critical strike chance and deals 10% increased critical strike damage. New Talent: Aegis of Protection – Divine Protection reduces damage you take by an additional 10% and Shield of Vengeance protects you from 30% more damage. New Talent: Swift Retribution – Haste increased by 2%. Blade of Justice and Hammer of Wrath cooldown reduced by 1 second. New Talent: Blades of Light – Crusader Strike, Judgment, and Hammer of Wrath now deal Holystrike damage. New Talent: Highlord’s Judgment – Judgment causes targets to take increased damage from your next 2 Holy Power abilities. 2 ranks. New Talent: Holy Crusader – Blade of Justice and Expurgation now deal Holystrike damage. New Talent: Burning Crusade – Blade of Justice and Expurgation now deal Radiant damage. New Talent: Penitence – Increases the damage of your periodic effects by 15%. 2 ranks. New Talent: Commanding Judgment – Judgment hits an additional 2 targets for 85% damage. 2 ranks. New Talent: Divine Auxiliary – Final Reckoning and Execution Sentence grant 3 Holy Power. New Talent: Seething Flames – Wake of Ashes now causes you to lash out 2 extra times for Radiant damage. Deals significantly reduced damage to secondary targets. New Talent: Physical Presence – Not fully implemented, more details to come in future PTRs. New Talent: Searing Light – Not fully implemented, more details to come in future PTRs. Expurgation has been updated – Your Blade of Justice causes the target to burn for 70% of the damage dealt over 6 seconds. Art of War has been updated – Your auto-attacks and Crusader Strike have a 15% chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice. Final Verdict now has a 15% chance to reset the cooldown of Hammer of Wrath and make it useable regardless of the target’s health (was 10%). Avenging Wrath: Might cooldown reduced to 60 seconds (was 120 seconds). Crusade duration increased to 35 seconds (was 25 seconds). Sanctify damage bonus reduced to 25% (was 100%). Consecrated Blade has been updated – Blade of Justice has a 40% chance to cast Consecration at the target’s location. Replaces Consecration. Vanguard’s Momentum has been updated – Hammer of Wrath has 2 extra charges, deals 10% increased damage, and on enemies below 20% health generates 1 additional Holy Power. 2 ranks. Wake of Ashes cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds). Executioner’s Will now also applies to Final Reckoning. Truth’s Wake now also causes Wake of Ashes to burn targets for additional Radiant damage over 10 seconds. New Talent: Vanguard of Justice – Your single target Holy Power abilities cost 1 additional Holy Power and deal 20% increased damage. 2 Ranks. New Talent: Divine Wrath – Avenging Wrath / Crusade duration increased by 3 seconds. Executioner’s Will has been redesigned – Now increases the duration of Execution Sentence and Final Reckoning by 3 seconds. Adjudication has been redesigned – Now increases Critical Strike by 2% and Hammer of Wrath critical strikes cause a Blessed Hammer to spiral around you dealing Holystrike damage to enemies. Justicar’s Vengeance now has a default range of 8 yards. Crusader’s Reprieve now also effects the range of Rebuke. Final Reckoning now lasts 10 seconds (was 9 seconds) and you deal 40% increased damage (was 50%). Empyrean Legacy lockout period now 20 seconds (was 30 seconds). Inquisitor’s Ire now gains a stack every 2 seconds (was 3 seconds). Art of War now only triggers once per Crusader strike cast, whether triggered from manual casting or auto-attacks. Art of War’s chance to trigger increased to 20% (was 15%). Penitence is now 1 rank. Divine Hammer’s periodic damage now occurs every 2 seconds (was 1.5 seconds) and duration increased to 12 seconds (was 9 seconds). Vanguard’s Momentum is now 1 rank. Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 16%. Execution Sentence now causes 25% of the damage you deal to be added to Execution Sentence (was 10%). Blessed Champion now correctly states that additional Crusader Strike targets are hit for 50% damage. Commanding Judgment now causes Judgment to deal 50% reduced damage to targets. Highlord’s Judgment now additionally increases the duration of Judgment by 2 seconds per rank. Tempest of the Lightbringer no longer consumes a stack of Judgment. Crusader Strikes now generates 1 Holy Power every 2 attacks (was every attack). Righteous Cause’ chance to trigger reduced to 20% (was 25%). Vanguard’s Momentum no longer grants additional damage to Hammer of Wrath (as its base value was significantly increased). Fixed an issue that prevented Divine Hammer from benefiting from Sanctify. Fixed an issue that prevented Consecrated Ground from working correctly with Divine Hammer. Fixed an issue that prevented Empyrean Power from triggered from Crusader Strike auto-attacks. Fixed an issue that prevented Blessing of Dawn from working correctly with Justicar’s Vengeance. Fixed an issue that was causing Penitence to not work correctly with Wake of Ashes, Expurgation, Consecrate, Consecrated Blade, Divine Hammer, and Execution Sentence. Fixed an issue that caused Sanctified Plates to not correctly increase your Stamina. Fixed an issue that caused Justicar’s Vengeance to not consume stacks of Blessing of Dawn. Fixed an issue causing Virtuous Silver Cataphract’s 4-set bonus to grant Templar’s Verdict/Final Verdict 20% increased damage rather than 10%. Virtuous Silver Cataphract (Set Bonus) now works with Justicar’s Vengeance. Mastery: Hand of Light now provides less Holy damage bonus per point in Mastery. New Talent: Rush of Light – The critical strikes of your damaging single target Holy Power abilities grant 5% Haste for 10 seconds. New Talent: Divine Wrath – Avenging Wrath / Crusade duration increased by 3 seconds. New Talent: Judge, Jury and Executioner – Increases the critical strike chance of Judgment by 10%. Final Reckoning damage reduced by 13%. Wake of Ashes damage reduced by 16%. Execution Sentence now deals 25% of the damage dealt during Execution Sentence (was 20%). Aegis of Protection’s Shield of Vengeance absorb is now increased by 20% (was 30%). The old functionality of Executioner’s Will has been removed and now simply increases the duration of Execution Sentence and Final Reckoning by 4 seconds. Adjudication now increases Critical Strike damage by 5% instead of increasing Critical Strike chance and Hammer of Wrath critical strikes cause a blessed Hammer to spiral around you dealing Holystrike damage to enemies. Commanding Judgment now deals normal damage to the primary target. Of Dusk and Dawn’s Wake of Ashes now correctly contributes to Blessing of Dawn. Highlord’s Judgment extends the duration of Judgment by 3 seconds (was 2 seconds). Physical Presence renamed to Divine Arbiter. Divine Arbiter increases the damage of Holystrike abilities by 10% (was 20%) and your abilities that deal Holystrike damage grant you a stack of Divine Arbiter. At 50 stacks you lash out dealing Holystrike damage to your primary target and reduced Holystrike damage to enemies within 8 yards. Vanguard of Justice bonus damage per rank increased to 33% (was 20%). Vanguard of Justice now also applies to Divine Storm. Blades of Light now also causes Templar’s Verdict, Final Verdict, and Justicar’s Vengeance to deal Holystrike damage. Crusader Strike, Judgment, Hammer of Wrath, Templar’s Verdict, Final Verdict, and Justicar’s Vengeance’s tooltips are correctly modified by Blades of Light to detail they deal Holystrike damage. Blessed Hammer removed from the talent tree. Divine Storm, Divine Hammer, and Consecration’s tooltips are correctly modified by Burning Crusade to detail that they deal Radiant damage. Burning Crusade now also increases the damage of Divine Storm, Consecration, and Divine Hammer by 10% Fixed some functionality with Avenging Wrath: Might. The tooltip stats it increases your critical chance, but it was only increasing the critical chance of certain abilities. It should now be working correctly. Empyrean Legacy now works correctly with Justicar’s Vengeance. Consecrated Ground now has custom values for Consecration and Divine Hammer, and Divine Hammer now slows correctly. Divine Hammer radius reduced to 6 yards (was 8 yards). Divine Hammer now deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Swift Retribution renamed to Divine Retribution. Divine Retribution Haste increased by 2% and Divine Storm and Blade of Justice deal 5% increased critical strike damage. Consecrated Blade now casts Consecration 100% of the time but can only occur once every 10 seconds. Art of War chance to trigger reduced to 15% (was 20%). Searing Light is still a work in progress, but the idea is that under certain conditions you can create a large explosion of Radiant damage.

PRIEST

Fixed an issue causing the root effect from Void Tendrils to persist after the Void Tendril is killed.

Fixed an issue causing Protective Light to trigger when casting Flash Heal on allies without Binding Heals talented. Discipline Fixed an issue causing Expiation to deal more damage than intended and ignore damage reduction effects. Fixed an issue causing Divine Star and Halo healing to not be increased from Shadow Covenant. Holy Divine Image now triggers off all Holy Word casts instead of having a chance to trigger. Divine Image duration reduced to 9 seconds (was 15 seconds). The Divine Image buff on the Priest now has a stack count representing the number of active Divine Images. The Divine Image buff on the Priest has been added to the Personal Resource Display. Lightwell healing increased by 40%. The cooldown of Lightwell is now 2 minutes (was 3 minutes). Lightwell is now instant cast (was 0.5 seconds). Fixed an issue with Divine Image causing some healing or damaging Priest spells to not have a similar spell cast from the Naaru. Fixed an issue causing Spirit of Redemption with Afterlife talented to not increase the range of some spells. Fixed an issue causing Afterlife to not increase the range of any spells during Spirit of Redemption with Spirit of the Redeemer talented. Afterlife and Divine Ascension now increase the radius of Divine Hymn, Cosmic Ripple, and Symbol of Hope. Shadow Fixed an issue causing Void Eruption to fire 4 missiles instead of 2. Fixed an issue causing the Echoing Void debuff to be exclusive to one Priest. Fixed an issue causing Insanity generation from Shadowy Apparitions to trigger on spawn instead of when the apparition deals damage.

SHAMAN

Earth Elemental and Primal Earth Elemental no longer taunt or pulse threat to enemies the Shaman is not in combat with.

Astral Shift duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds).

Planes Traveler no longer increases the duration of Astral Shift.

Astral Bulwark now reduces damage taken by an additional 20% (was 15%).

Improved Lightning Bolt removed.

Thunderstorm has been moved to Improved Lightning Bolt’s position in the talent tree.

Swirling Currents has been redesigned – Increases the healing done by Healing Stream Totem and Cloudburst Totem by 10%/20% for Restoration and 20%/40% for Elemental and Enhancement.

Several talents have moved positions in the class tree.

Starter builds have been updated for all 3 specializations.

Fixed an issue causing the self-cast version of Earth Shield from Elemental Orbit to not increase the healing done by Healing Stream Totem or Healing Tide Totem.

Several talents have moved positions in the class tree.

Earthgrab Totem now replaces Earthbind Totem. Earthgrab Totem is now the left-most option.

Shamans that are in Ghost Wolf now display the Maelstrom resource on their Personal Resource Display instead of mana if they are Elemental specialization.

Fixed an issue causing Totemic Projection to sometimes fail to move totems.

Earth Shield is no longer removed any time the Shaman or the Shaman’s target changes talents.

The following abilities now show on the Personal Resource Display: Spiritwalker’s Grace, Spiritwalker’s Aegis, Ancestral Guidance, and Astral Shift. Elemental Electrified Shocks duration increased to 9 seconds (was 6 seconds). Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Electrified Shocks from applying to the primary target. Ghost Wolf no longer removes the Shaman’s Maelstrom bar while active. Fixed an issue causing Fire and Ice to not increase the overload damage of multiple spells. Fixed an issue causing Primordial Surge to incorrectly increase the damage of multiple overload spells. The following abilities now show on the Personal Resource Display: Echoes of the Great Sundering, Primordial Wave, and Ascendance. Enhancement The following abilities now show on the Personal Resource Display: Doom Winds, Primordial Wave, Ascendance, and Ethereal Form. Restoration Lightning Bolt damage has been increased by 35%. Chain Lightning damage increased by 35%. Wellspring healing reduced by 30%. Water Shield has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned at level 12. Resurgence has moved to Water Shield’s position in the talent tree. New Talent: Current Control – Reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem by 30 seconds. New Talent: Tide Turner – The lowest health target of Healing Tide Totem is healed for 30% more and receives 15% more healing from you for 4 seconds. A choice node has been added below Mana Tide Totem: New Talent: Resonant Waters – Increases the duration of Mana Tide Totem by 4 seconds and increases its radius by 20 yards. New Talent: Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem – After using Mana Tide Totem, the cast time of Healing Wave and Chain Heal is reduced by 50% and the mana cost of Healing Wave and Chain Heal are reduced by 50% for 10 seconds. Flow of the Tides now grants an additional bounce of Chain Heal in addition to its current effect. Unleash Life now converts 40% of Wellspring overhealing to an absorb shield (was 25%). Ever-Rising Tide has been removed. Downpour has been moved to Ever-Rising Tide’s position in the talent tree. Nature’s Focus has been removed. The PvP Talent Tidebringer has moved to Nature’s Focus’ position as a 2-point talent. A connection has been added between Tidebringer and Primal Tide Core/High Tide. Chain Heal’s tooltip has been updated to indicate its jump distance to give more context to the Tidebringer talent. Call of Thunder has been removed. Stormkeeper has been moved to Call of Thunder’s position in the talent tree. Acid Rain and Overflowing Shores are no longer on a choice node together. Acid Rain remains in its position and Overflowing Shores is directly below Healing Rain. All healing done increased by 8%. Acid Rain damage reduced by 20%. Ancestral Awakening heals for 15%/30% of the amount healed (was 10%/20%). Earthen Harmony has been redesigned – Earth Shield reduces damage taken by 3%/6% and its healing is increased by 50%/100% on targets below 75% health. Cloudburst Totem healing no longer contributes to Ancestral Guidance. Ancestral Awakening and Ancestral Guidance now contribute to Cloudburst Totem healing. Earthliving Weapon’s proc sound effect has been lowered in volume. Fixed an issue causing Ancestral Awakening to double dip into healing reduction effects. Improved Primordial Wave increases the healing done by Healing Wave by 13%/25% (was 8%/15%). Improved Earthliving Weapon increases the healing of Earthliving by 20%/40% (was 15%/30%) and always triggers on targets below 18%/35% health (was 13%/25%). The following abilities now show on the Personal Resource Display: Primordial Wave, Tidebringer, Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem, and Ascendance.

WARLOCK

Demonic Inspiration has been redesigned – Increases the attack speed of your primary pet by 5%. Increases Grimoire of Sacrifice damage by 15%.

Wrathful Minion has been redesigned – Increases the damage done by your primary pet by 5%. Increases Grimoire of Sacrifice damage by 15%.

Summon Soulkeeper damage increased 100%.

Summon Soulkeeper can no longer be used if you have a Soulkeeper already active.

Inquisitor’s Gaze damage increased by 270%.

Gorefiend’s Resolve has been removed from the class tree.

Desperate Pact has been removed from the class tree.

Greater Banish has been removed from the class tree.

New Talent: Sargerei Technique – Shadow Bolt/Drain Soul/Incinerate damage increased by [8/15%][5/10%].

Sargerei Technique has been added to the class tree in Lifeblood’s old location.

New Talent: Socrethar’s Guile – Agony/Wild Imp/Immolate damage increased by [8/15%][10/20%][10/20%].

Socrethar’s Guile has been added to the class tree in Accrued Vitality’s old location.

Lifeblood has moved to Nightmare’s previous location.

Accrued Vitality has moved to Desperate Pact’s previous location.

Nightmare has been moved to Gorefiend’s Resolve previous location and is now a 1 rank talent.

New Talent: Horrify – Your Fear causes the target to tremble in place instead of fleeing in fear.

Horrify has been been added to the class tree as a choice against Nightmare. Affliction Dread Touch now lasts 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Darkglare has been redesigned – Summons a Darkglare from the Twisting Nether that extends the duration of your damage over time effects on all enemies by 8 seconds. The Darkglare will serve you for 20 seconds, blasting its target for Shadow damage, increased by 25% for every damage over time effect you have active on their current target. Xavian Teachings has been removed from the Affliction talent tree and is now baseline. Harvester of Souls has been removed from the Affliction talent tree. Writhe in Agony has been moved to row 3 of the Affliction talent tree and is now a 1 rank talent. New Talent: Dark Virtuosity – Increases Shadow Bolt/Drain Soul damage by 15/30%. Dark Virtuosity has been added to the fourth row. New Talent: Kindled Malice – Increases Malefic Rapture and Seed of Corruption damage by 8/15%. Kindled Malice has been added to the fourth Demonology Reign of Tyranny now increases the damage of Demonic Tyrant by 50% in addition to its original effect. New Talent: Immutable Hatred – When your primary Felguard’s Legion Strike damages only 1 target, its damage is increased by 120%. Your primary Felguard deals Physical damage after auto-attacking the same enemy 3 consecutive times. Immutable Hatred has been added to the Demonology specialization tree as a choice against Guillotine. New Talent: Umbral Blaze – Hand of Gul’dan has a 8/15% chance to burn its target for additional Shadowflame damage every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. Umbral Blaze has been added to the Demonology specialization tree in Hounds of War’s previous location. Hounds of War has been removed from the Demonology talent tree. Pact of the Imp Mother now has an 8/15% chance (was 5/10%) to cast Hand of Gul’dan a second time. Guillotine damage increased by 200%. Guillotine now lasts 6 seconds (was 8 seconds). Stolen Power now triggers after 75 applications (was 100). Destruction Burn to Ashes now stacks up to 6 times. Mayhem is now tracked under the personal resource bar.



World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Dragonriding

Image: Blizzard

Added 2 new Dragonriding Glyphs. Aerial Halt – Flap back, reducing forward movement. Airborne Recovery – Activating Aerial Halt while affected by Thrill of the Skies generates 1 Vigor.

16 new customization manuscripts have been added.

Added 6 new Dragonriding races.

Dragonriding racing world quests have a new icon.

Fixed an issue where player spell visual effects such as Shadowform and Glyph of the Stars Moonkin Form were being applied on the dragons while customizing in the Rostrum of Transformation.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Enemies And NPCs

/

Orc, Tauren, and Highmountain Tauren Priest NPCs are now located in Orgrimmar, and Thunder Bluff has welcomed their first Highmountain Tauren and Tauren Priest NPCs.

Added Ancient Bats and Ancient Tigers to Zul’Gurub as a new source of Primal Bat and Tiger leather.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Items and Awards

Item levels on legacy raids in the Dungeon Journal should now properly reflect the dropped items once more.

Vendors have found a use Dragonflight enchanting materials and are now interested in purchasing them: Chromatic Dust: 1g 50s Vibrant Shard: 7g 50s Resonant Crystal: 20g

The Balance of Power questline artifact appearance rewards are now account-wide. After unlocking the base appearance, the criteria for additional color variants (such as the Glory of the Legion Hero and Unleashed Monstrosities achievements) may be completed on any character to earn the appearances. For example, completing the requirements for certain color variants on your hunter, will also be unlocked on your priest that’s on the same account.

The Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra mount has been updated to its correct visual in the mount journal.

Stolen Breath of Ohn’ahra now also drops from The Nokhud Offensive on Mythic+ difficulty.

Vile Fumigator’s Mask can now be transmogged.

Neltharax, Enemy of the Sky’s equip effect has been redesigned: Auto-attacking an enemy grants you 10% auto-attack damage, stacking 5 times. This bonus resets upon auto-attacking a different target.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Pet Battles

Collect new pets, pet achievements, and challenge new pet battle masters in the Forbidden Reach.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Player vs. Player

Image: Blizzard

DEMON HUNTER Reverse Magic (PvP Talent) now triggers the backlash effects from dispelled debuffs.

DRUID Restoration Tranquility healing is now increased by 100% while in arena combat with 5 or less allied players. Keeper of the Grove’s (PvP Talent) healing increase has been reduced to 20% additional healing (was 100%).

EVOKER Preservation Rewind healing is now increased by 100% while in arena combat with 5 or less allied players. Chrono Loop’s cooldown has been reduced to 1 minute (was 1.5 minutes) and can no longer reduce an enemy below 20% health.

MONK Mistweaver Revival healing is now increased by 100% while in arena combat with 5 or less allied players. Restoral healing is now increased by 100% while in arena combat with 5 or less allied players. Healing Sphere (PvP Talent) spell visual has been updated to be more noticeable. Enveloping Mist now heals for an additional 20% in PvP combat (was 25%).

PALADIN Protection Unbound Freedom (PvP Talent) has been removed. Retribution Unbound Freedom (PvP Talent) has been removed.

PRIEST Shadow Word: Pain and Purge the Wicked now have a spell highlight when Catharsis is above 80% of its maximum stored damage. Shadow Fixed an issue that allowed Void Tendrils’ root effect to persist after they’ve been destroyed.

SHAMAN Restoration Healing Tide Totem healing is now increased by 100% while in arena combat with 5 or less allied players. Living Tide reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem by 60 seconds (was 90 seconds) and it heals for 25% more each time it pulses (was 100%).



World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Professions

Image: Blizzard

The professions pane has been reduced in size.

The currently selected recipe will now stay selected when switching to and from the Specializations tab.

Added a new Profession Specialization summary screen which can be viewed for any unlocked profession specializations (artwork is not final). CRAFTING ORDERS Public Orders no longer require the customer to provide non-soulbound reagents. A button has been added next to the customer or crafter’s name to whisper or ignore them. The layout for reagents has been rearranged. Due to the layout changes, Optional Reagent labels (e.g. “Add Embellishment”) have been moved into a tooltip and Optional Reagents provided by the customer no longer have a checkmark next to them. Search now shows the range of possible item levels for each item. ENGINEERING Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler has received several quality of life improvements: The device can now be used while moving. The channel time of the device has been reduced to 4 seconds (was 12 seconds) Channeling the device for its full duration now marks the target elemental for 30 seconds. Slaying it during this window will also grant its soul. The cooldown for a successful soul capture has been reduced to 5 minutes (was 15 minutes). Fixed an issue that caused regular bombs to have a higher baseline chance to backfire than intended. Bomb success chance now only scales off of Specialization nodes (was specialization nodes and item quality). The contribution from quality is now baseline. Increased the chances to discover EZ-Thro variants of bombs. SKINNING Skinning enemies has a new animation.



World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: Quests

Image: Blizzard

Baine Bloodhoof has been a prominent leader within the Horde for over a decade, and Patch 10.0.7 will add a new questline that explores his greatest character flaw. Simply known as “Old Hatreds,” this questline sees Baine, the centaur Tomul, and the player work together to rescue Taruen abducted by the Primalists, forcing Baine to confront his lingering distrust of centaurs to protect his people.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 Patch Notes: User Interface and Accessibility

Added a tag in the Chat typing bar to tell players what language they are typing in if they are not typing in Common or Orcish.

The following cursors have been updated with high-resolution art: Buy, Cast, Cogwheel, Loot All, Lock, Mail, and Trainer.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023